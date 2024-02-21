1 person dead after fire tears through large Sudbury home, chief says

SUDBURY, Mass. — One person is dead and two other people, including a police officer, are hospitalized after a fire tore through a large home in Sudbury on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a 911 call for a reported structure fire at 30 Goodmans Hill Road around 5 a.m. found “significant” flames consuming the rear of the home, according to Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen.

Firefighters eventually suppressed the flames, made entry into the home, and found one person dead in a first-floor bedroom, Whalen said during a late-morning news conference. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Two other people in the home were able to escape, but one of them was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A police officer was also transported from the scene for smoke inhalation after attempting to rush into the home to save the victim, officials said.

Whalen said his firefighters encountered challenges because the home is set 1,000 feet off the street, forcing them to lay 900 feet of supply lines to get water on the fire.

Whalen also noted that it was too early to determine if the fire was suspicious.

Aerial video showed multiple fire trucks at the scene as thick white smoke billowed from the home. Multiple police cruisers were also spotted along the road. Drone video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed extensive damage and heavy charring in the rear of the home.

A real estate listing indicated the home has three garages, five bedrooms, and six bathrooms over 9,253 square feet of space. The listing estimated the home’s value at $2,096,700.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting Sudbury police and fire officials with an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

There were no additional details immediately available.

BREAKING: Sudbury Fire says one person is dead after a house fire in Sudbury. They have not identified who died but said three other people made it out, two of them were taken to the hospital. One police officer was also taken to the hospital. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Ha8WGXrdot — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) February 21, 2024

State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Sudbury on Goodman’s Hill Road. Still waiting to hear from authorities about if anyone was inside or injured in the fire. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/u2kzSExKE7 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) February 21, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

