$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

Check those tickets! Someone in Massachusetts is waking up a millionaire.

A $1 million Powerback ticket was sold at Supreme Liquors in Dorchester ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 and the Powerball was 9.

Mashanda Johnson is thrilled someone she sold a ticket to matched all but one number in Monday night’s Powerball.

“I am excited for whomever it is. We need this in this neighborhood,” said Johnson. “Everybody wants to know who it is. What is that? Did someone in the neighborhood win, they are excited.”

People in the neighborhood had plenty of ideas of what to do with the money.

“I hope that because it is local, it goes back into the community. At least a little bit of it,” said one person.

“Contribute to the homeless, the less fortunate,” another man suggested.

Johnson hopes she meets the million-dollar winner and she joked maybe a little thank you.

“I just want a little bit. I don’t need… I just need a little bit. I’m happy with that. Just a little bit,” Johnson laughed.

The manager of the store told Boston 25 News he has been here for 20 years and he says this is the largest winning ticket they have sold during his time.

The Powerball’s grand prize remained unclaimed as no one matched all six numbers. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night with a jackpot of $672 million with a $320 million cash prize.

It is the 10th-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

©2023 Cox Media Group