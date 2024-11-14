1 dead, 3 injured after wreck involving school bus in New Hampshire, police say

WALPOLE, N.H. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Connector Road on Route 12 in Walpole just after 3 p.m. found a 2006 Saab 9-3 that had collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Collins school bus, according to the Walpole Police Department.

The driver of the Saab, 22-year-old Dietrich Kern Praska, of Marlborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver, 65-year-old Marie Robbins, of Alstead, was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Two students who were on the bus were taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and to Springfield Hospital in Vermont with what appeared to be minor injuries.

An investigation revealed that Praska was traveling south on Route 12 when he crossed the yellow center line and collided with the bus, which police said is owned by the Fall Mountain School District.

Route 12 was closed between Halls Crossing and Blackjack Crossing roads for more than four hours while New Hampshire State Police and Walpole officials investigated the wreck.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Walpole Police Officer Jonah Merkle at 603-445-2058.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

