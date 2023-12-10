1 dead, 2 injured after motor vehicle accident in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — One person is dead and two others were injured after a motor vehicle accident in Waltham.

On December 9th just before midnight, Waltham police responded to a rollover accident in the area of 211 Moody St.

Upon arrival, officers located three occupants. One occupant suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other occupants were transported to a local hospital and later released.

The Waltham Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this incident.

No further information is being released.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

