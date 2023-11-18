1 dead, 2 hospitalized after several cars and tractor-trailers collide on Mass Pike

GRAFTON, Mass. — A young woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night when her car was involved in a collision with several others and two tractor-trailers.

22-year-old Claudia Lukas of Longmeadow was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Lukas’s 2012 Subaru Legacy, a 2017 Honda Accord, and a 2012 Kia Sorento were involved in a crash around 9:28 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Route 90 at Exit 98.2. Two of those cars crashed into the center median barrier and came to rest in the middle and left lanes, according to State Police. The third vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail and came to rest in the breakdown lane.

Moments later, police say a secondary crash involving a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer, and a 2019 Hino box truck caused one of the trucks to overturn on top of Lukas’s car.

One of the tractor-trailers reportedly slammed through the guardrail and down an embankment.

Multiple lanes were closed while crews investigated.

The driver and passenger of the Volvo tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman both from Lakewood, Ohio, were transported to UMass Medical Center with minor injuries. Their truck is owned by Big Eagle Express Inc.

The driver of the Kia Sorrento, a 27-year-old Oxford woman, was also transported to UMass Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 61-year-old Hardwick man, the driver of the Honda Accord, a 23-year-old Springfield man, and the driver of the box truck, a 40-year-old Bridgewater man, all had no apparent injuries, according to officials.

All cars from the scene were towed and are being held pending further investigation.

It is unclear if any criminal charges will be filed.

The State Police-Charlton Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section are all actively investigating the crash.

