Serious crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and other cars on Mass. Pike prompts lane closures

GRAFTON, Mass. — Several lanes are closed on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday night after a serious crash involving two tractor-trailers.

Trooper responding to the eastbound lane of Route 90 at Exit 98.2 around 10 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash, found that two tractor-trailers, among other vehicles, were involved in a serious collision, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One of the tractor-trailers had even rolled over.

Highway officials say they received a report of serious injuries, although it is unclear how many people or who may have been hurt.

Only the left lane is open at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

Three travel lanes now closed I-90 EB. Left BDL only open eastbound https://t.co/D2LErgOYl5 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 16, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

