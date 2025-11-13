1 dead, 2 hospitalized after car barrels into Massachusetts home, DA says

LEICESTER, Mass. — One person was killed and two people were hospitalized after a car barreled into a home in central Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at a home on Homestead Lane in Leicester after 1 p.m. found a person trapped under a black sedan that had driven into the garage, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Firefighters and EMS personnel removed the victim from under the vehicle, and they were flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Two other people who were also hit by the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting the Leicester Police Department with an investigation into the cause of the crash.

