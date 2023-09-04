1 arrested, 2 injured after shooting outside Mattapan nightclub

BOSTON — An arrest has been made after two people were shot outside a Mattapan nightclub.

29-year-old Regan Feliz of Jamaica Plain is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

An officer responded to the area of 477 River Street around 12:46 a.m. on Sunday for numerous community complaints of illegally parked cars, according to Boston Police. While attending that scene, the officer noticed multiple people fleeing from Macumbas. Police were advised someone had been shot and a suspect was fleeing the scene with a gun.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim self-applied to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Officers approached a group of people who allegedly tried to flee the scene. One of the suspects dropped a gun and another suspect, Feliz, was placed in handcuffs after a brief foot pursuit, according to police. Feliz allegedly had a gun in his waistband at the time of his arrest. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The two guns recovered from the scene were later determined to be a Polymer 80 with 26 rounds in the magazine and a Polymer 80 with nine rounds in the magazine, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

