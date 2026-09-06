At least 25 people dead in a bus crash in Cape Verde's Fogo Island, officials and media say

PRAIA, Cape Verde — At least 25 people — mostly teenagers — were killed in a traffic accident in the African island nation of Cape Verde, local media and officials said Sunday.

The accident, which occurred on the Campanas de Cima route, a mountainous area in Fogo Island, occurred on Saturday and involved a passenger bus. Several people were also injured.

The president of Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, called the accident “a great catastrophe” in a statement on his Facebook page.

Seven bodies were immediately buried due to their condition, local media report citing the island's health authorities. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined by the authorities.

The president and some other officials are expected to visit the island on Sunday, according to a local news agency.

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