Fiona the hippo, whose premature birth in 2017 and tenacious fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation, has died, the Cincinnati Zoo announced on Thursday.

Veterinarians and staff tried for days to help the hippo safely digest and pass a knit cap she swallowed, but the efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

The Nile Hippopotamus swallowed the hat on Nov. 8 after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air and a ceiling fan deflected the hat into the hippo enclosure through an opening above the area’s viewing windows. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said it was an accident.

Fiona captivated and inspired fans worldwide after she was born six weeks premature in January 2017, weighing 25 pounds (11.34 kilograms) less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. As millions followed her recovery and progress online, her popularity grew and inspired books, clothing and even a marriage proposal in front of her exhibit.

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Other zoo animals have also died from eating foreign objects

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats.

Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor.

Zoo visitors leave flowers by Fiona the hippo statue

Cincinnati Zoo visitors and Fiona the hippo fans have started leaving flowers and cards by the statue outside the zoo entrance on Thursday.

The zoo’s Festival of Lights started Thursday evening, allowing visitors extended hours to visit the former home of the globally beloved hippo.

Ohio’s Democratic governor-elect calls Fiona a ‘beloved icon’ in the state

Dr. Amy Acton described Fiona in a social media post as “one of Cincinnati’s most beloved icons” who captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

“Her story brought joy, hope, and a little extra magic to our state,” Acton said.

Surgery would have been a major logistical challenge for many reasons, specialists said

Hippos have a digestive system that would make Fiona’s situation tricky, Jack Kottwitz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said before her death was announced.

“They have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants — sort of like a cow — but they don’t regurgitate and chew cud like a cow does. Those multiple chambers, tissue folds, fluid, and digesting food easily ‘hide’ the hat, making removal with an endoscope from the stomach chambers very difficult,” Kottwitz said.

In order to find the hat, multiple incisions might be needed during a very long surgery, he said. But hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize and have skin over 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick in places. Hippos also really need access to water, and Fiona would have needed to be kept out of the water for several days post-surgery to allow any incisions to heal, he said.

Fiona fans commiserate on social media

Comments flooded in Thursday on a Facebook fan page for Fiona, with people expressing a mix of sadness and frustration.

Some posters urged people to avoid directing their anger at the family of the zoo visitor who flung the knit hat that landed in Fiona’s enclosure. Others shared happy memories of visiting Fiona throughout their lives.

Cincinnati mayor mourns Fiona’s loss

Mayor Aftab Pureval described Fiona as a symbol of perseverance and joy who brought smiles to many faces.

“Our city is heartbroken, but we couldn’t be more grateful that she was part of our lives and our community as a whole,” he said in a social media post sharing the news of Fiona’s death.

Fiona became a sensation after Harambe’s death

Fiona survived her first health scare when she was born six weeks premature in 2017. She weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time.

Fiona was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online.

Her survival brought an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed in 2016 because a child got into his enclosure.

Cincinnati Zoo Gorilla Death (4872x3248, AR: 1.50)

Even without Fiona in ‘Hippo Cove,’ her presence was felt

There's a holiday-themed Fiona statue just outside the entrance to the Cincinnati Zoo, and the gift shop has an entire Fiona-themed wall. It's filled with hippo-themed shirts, coffee mugs, shot glasses and books, including "A Very Fiona Christmas" and "You've Got This, Fiona."

How did the hat get into Fiona’s enclosure?

Fiona swallowed a knit hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air, at which point a ceiling fan caught and catapulted the hat through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.

It was an accident, said zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

Fiona had been cared for around-the-clock before her death

Veterinarians had been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move, the zoo said. They even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move things along through her digestive tract.

Before she died, Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health, said veterinarians had sedated her twice to evaluate her condition.

An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she was still trying to pass the obstruction, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope, but were unable to detect anything, he said.

Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona the hippo has died

Fiona, the hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said Monday that Fiona was undergoing care around the clock after swallowing the hat more than a week ago.

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