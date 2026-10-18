Hurricane Trudy brings heavy rain and strong winds to Mexico’s Pacific coast

MIAMI — Hurricane Trudy lashed parts of Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy rain and strong winds Sunday as the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

A hurricane warning remained in effect from Manzanillo in Colima state to Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco. The latest NHC data showed the Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) about 135 miles (215 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state and 115 miles (185 kilometers) west-southwest of Manzanillo, moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

Meanwhile, Typhoon Champi was passing Guam as a Category 4 super typhoon.

Trudy’s center was expected to remain near the Mexican coast through Sunday evening before moving south of the Baja California Peninsula. A tropical storm warning remained in effect for Las Islas Marias. A warning for the coast east of Punta San Telmo to Lazaro Cardenas had been discontinued.

The Mexican navy urged mariners and coastal residents to exercise extreme caution because of high waves, heavy rain and the risk of rising rivers, flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Colima authorities said the risks remained low, but warned that heavy rainfall could cause damage because the ground was already saturated by successive storms along the Pacific coast.

Trudy was expected to bring 4-8 inches (10-20 centimeters) of rain through the weekend, with isolated totals of around 12 inches (30 centimeters) along and near the coast in Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco. The hurricane center warned of potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.

Also in the Pacific, Champi was moving away from Guam on Sunday after passing close to the island’s southern tip, with sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph). Late Sunday afternoon it was 200 miles (320 kilometers) west of Guam, moving west at 14 mph (23 kph), according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The storm could strengthen into a Category 5 super typhoon early Monday local time. Guam and Rota remained under a typhoon warning, while the tropical storm warning and typhoon watch for Tinian and Saipan were canceled.

The governors of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands both requested emergency disaster declarations on Friday.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Guam authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance was available for the territory of Guam to supplement local response efforts following Typhoon Champi.

Airports, harbors and some health facilities in the territories were closed. Resources were unlikely to reach the islands for three to five days, according to Saturday updates from FEMA.

The territories are still recovering from super typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi, which struck in April and July, respectively.

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