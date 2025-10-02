How much house does $500,000 buy you in Barnstable Town?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Barnstable Town?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Barnstable Town right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

235 Main St, Mashpee, MA 02649

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,430

- See 235 Main St, Mashpee, MA 02649 on Redfin.com

3315 State Hwy, Eastham, MA 02642

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 2,062

- See 3315 State Hwy, Eastham, MA 02642 on Redfin.com

199 Hamden Cir, Hyannis, MA 02601

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,080

- See 199 Hamden Cir, Hyannis, MA 02601 on Redfin.com

7 Yale Dr, E Falmouth, MA 02536

- Price: $489,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 960

- See 7 Yale Dr, E Falmouth, MA 02536 on Redfin.com

38 Lakeside Dr, Marstons Mills, MA 02648

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 792

- See 38 Lakeside Dr, Marstons Mills, MA 02648 on Redfin.com

46 Southpoint Dr, Sandwich, MA 02563

- Price: $479,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,122

- See 46 Southpoint Dr, Sandwich, MA 02563 on Redfin.com

46 Southpoint Dr, Sandwich, MA 02563

- Price: $479,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,122

- See 46 Southpoint Dr, Sandwich, MA 02563 on Redfin.com

24 Ships View Ter, Bourne, MA 02532

- Price: $475,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,945

- See 24 Ships View Ter, Bourne, MA 02532 on Redfin.com

231 Route 28, West Harwich, MA 02671

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,664

- See 231 Route 28, West Harwich, MA 02671 on Redfin.com

T 131 Shellback Way, Mashpee, MA 02649

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,449

- See T 131 Shellback Way, Mashpee, MA 02649 on Redfin.com

5 Miriah Dr, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,426

- See 5 Miriah Dr, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675 on Redfin.com

5 Miriah Dr, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,426

- See 5 Miriah Dr, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675 on Redfin.com

15 Beacon Ct, Mashpee, MA 02649

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,338

- See 15 Beacon Ct, Mashpee, MA 02649 on Redfin.com

15 Beacon Ct, Mashpee, MA 02649

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,338

- See 15 Beacon Ct, Mashpee, MA 02649 on Redfin.com

228 Kates Path, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675

- Price: $479,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,164

- See 228 Kates Path, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675 on Redfin.com

112 Old Wharf Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,024

- See 112 Old Wharf Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639 on Redfin.com

112 Old Wharf Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,024

- See 112 Old Wharf Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639 on Redfin.com

58-J Southpoint Dr, Forestdale, MA 02644

- Price: $480,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,224

- See 58-J Southpoint Dr, Forestdale, MA 02644 on Redfin.com

441 Buck Island Rd, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

- Price: $479,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,080

- See 441 Buck Island Rd, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 on Redfin.com

19 Captain Richards Way, Chatham, MA 02633

- Price: $489,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 576

- See 19 Captain Richards Way, Chatham, MA 02633 on Redfin.com

209 Union St, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,056

- See 209 Union St, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675 on Redfin.com

14 Old Meeting House Rd, East Falmouth, MA 02536

- Price: $479,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 832

- See 14 Old Meeting House Rd, East Falmouth, MA 02536 on Redfin.com

6 Checkerberry Ln, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

- Price: $475,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 804

- See 6 Checkerberry Ln, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 on Redfin.com

87 Acapesket Rd, East Falmouth, MA 02536

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 780

- See 87 Acapesket Rd, East Falmouth, MA 02536 on Redfin.com

90 Broadway St, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 748

- See 90 Broadway St, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 on Redfin.com

90 Broadway St, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 748

- See 90 Broadway St, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 on Redfin.com

9 Bayberry Ln, South Dennis, MA 02660

- Price: $494,500

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 625

- See 9 Bayberry Ln, South Dennis, MA 02660 on Redfin.com

43 Pond St, West Dennis, MA 02670

- Price: $479,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 448

- See 43 Pond St, West Dennis, MA 02670 on Redfin.com

953 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657

- Price: $499,999

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 360

- See 953 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657 on Redfin.com

357 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657

- Price: $489,900

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 188

- See 357 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.