How much house does $500,000 buy you in Barnstable Town?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Barnstable Town?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Barnstable Town right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
235 Main St, Mashpee, MA 02649
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,430
- See 235 Main St, Mashpee, MA 02649 on Redfin.com
3315 State Hwy, Eastham, MA 02642
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 2,062
- See 3315 State Hwy, Eastham, MA 02642 on Redfin.com
199 Hamden Cir, Hyannis, MA 02601
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,080
- See 199 Hamden Cir, Hyannis, MA 02601 on Redfin.com
7 Yale Dr, E Falmouth, MA 02536
- Price: $489,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 960
- See 7 Yale Dr, E Falmouth, MA 02536 on Redfin.com
38 Lakeside Dr, Marstons Mills, MA 02648
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 792
- See 38 Lakeside Dr, Marstons Mills, MA 02648 on Redfin.com
46 Southpoint Dr, Sandwich, MA 02563
- Price: $479,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,122
- See 46 Southpoint Dr, Sandwich, MA 02563 on Redfin.com
24 Ships View Ter, Bourne, MA 02532
- Price: $475,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,945
- See 24 Ships View Ter, Bourne, MA 02532 on Redfin.com
231 Route 28, West Harwich, MA 02671
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,664
- See 231 Route 28, West Harwich, MA 02671 on Redfin.com
T 131 Shellback Way, Mashpee, MA 02649
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,449
- See T 131 Shellback Way, Mashpee, MA 02649 on Redfin.com
5 Miriah Dr, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,426
- See 5 Miriah Dr, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675 on Redfin.com
15 Beacon Ct, Mashpee, MA 02649
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,338
- See 15 Beacon Ct, Mashpee, MA 02649 on Redfin.com
228 Kates Path, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675
- Price: $479,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,164
- See 228 Kates Path, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675 on Redfin.com
112 Old Wharf Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,024
- See 112 Old Wharf Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639 on Redfin.com
58-J Southpoint Dr, Forestdale, MA 02644
- Price: $480,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,224
- See 58-J Southpoint Dr, Forestdale, MA 02644 on Redfin.com
441 Buck Island Rd, West Yarmouth, MA 02673
- Price: $479,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,080
- See 441 Buck Island Rd, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 on Redfin.com
19 Captain Richards Way, Chatham, MA 02633
- Price: $489,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 576
- See 19 Captain Richards Way, Chatham, MA 02633 on Redfin.com
209 Union St, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,056
- See 209 Union St, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675 on Redfin.com
14 Old Meeting House Rd, East Falmouth, MA 02536
- Price: $479,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 832
- See 14 Old Meeting House Rd, East Falmouth, MA 02536 on Redfin.com
6 Checkerberry Ln, West Yarmouth, MA 02673
- Price: $475,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 804
- See 6 Checkerberry Ln, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 on Redfin.com
87 Acapesket Rd, East Falmouth, MA 02536
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 780
- See 87 Acapesket Rd, East Falmouth, MA 02536 on Redfin.com
90 Broadway St, West Yarmouth, MA 02673
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 748
- See 90 Broadway St, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 on Redfin.com
9 Bayberry Ln, South Dennis, MA 02660
- Price: $494,500
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 625
- See 9 Bayberry Ln, South Dennis, MA 02660 on Redfin.com
43 Pond St, West Dennis, MA 02670
- Price: $479,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 448
- See 43 Pond St, West Dennis, MA 02670 on Redfin.com
953 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657
- Price: $499,999
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 360
- See 953 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657 on Redfin.com
357 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657
- Price: $489,900
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 188
- See 357 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.