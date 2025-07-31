How much house $1 million buys you in Pittsfield

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Pittsfield. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
68 Colt Rd, Pittsfield
- Price: $995,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,198
- Price per square foot: $191
- See 68 Colt Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
19 Aspen Way, Pittsfield
- Price: $989,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,024
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 19 Aspen Way, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
139 Bull Hill Rd, Lanesborough
- Price: $985,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,872
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 139 Bull Hill Rd, Lanesborough on Redfin.com
1 Pheasant Way, Pittsfield
- Price: $859,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 1 Pheasant Way, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
5 Aspen Way, Pittsfield
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $399
- See 5 Aspen Way, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
5 Aspen Way Lot 17, Pittsfield
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $399
- See 5 Aspen Way Lot 17, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
15 Cherry Hill Dr Lot 12, Pittsfield
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $399
- See 15 Cherry Hill Dr Lot 12, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
15 Cherry Hill Dr, Pittsfield
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $399
- See 15 Cherry Hill Dr, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
40 Commonwealth Ave, Pittsfield
- Price: $795,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,078
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 40 Commonwealth Ave, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
73 Narragansett Ave, Lanesborough
- Price: $789,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $365
- See 73 Narragansett Ave, Lanesborough on Redfin.com
89 Narragansett Ave, Lanesborough
- Price: $775,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 794
- Price per square foot: $976
- See 89 Narragansett Ave, Lanesborough on Redfin.com
33 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield
- Price: $765,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,381
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 33 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
26 Filomena Dr, Pittsfield
- Price: $749,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,491
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 26 Filomena Dr, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
10 Lillybrook Rd, Pittsfield
- Price: $744,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,748
- Price per square foot: $270
- See 10 Lillybrook Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
56 Grist Mill Rd, Richmond
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,223
- Price per square foot: $134
- See 56 Grist Mill Rd, Richmond on Redfin.com
83 Hancock Rd, Pittsfield
- Price: $699,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,978
- Price per square foot: $353
- See 83 Hancock Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
14 Alpine Trl #14, Pittsfield
- Price: $692,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,296
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 14 Alpine Trl #14, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
29 Chestnut Rd, Richmond
- Price: $689,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,450
- Price per square foot: $475
- See 29 Chestnut Rd, Richmond on Redfin.com
4 Filomena Dr, Pittsfield
- Price: $634,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,464
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 4 Filomena Dr, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
2 Amy Ct #2, Pittsfield
- Price: $629,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,561
- Price per square foot: $176
- See 2 Amy Ct #2, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
24 Alpine Trl #24, Pittsfield
- Price: $629,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,081
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 24 Alpine Trl #24, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
24 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield
- Price: $629,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,081
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 24 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
304 Dalton Division Rd, Pittsfield
- Price: $610,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,464
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 304 Dalton Division Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
25 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield
- Price: $609,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,994
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 25 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
16 Iroquois, Lanesborough
- Price: $599,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,418
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 16 Iroquois, Lanesborough on Redfin.com
35 Chapman Rd, Pittsfield
- Price: $595,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,814
- Price per square foot: $328
- See 35 Chapman Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
4 Wabasso St, Lanesborough
- Price: $590,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,256
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 4 Wabasso St, Lanesborough on Redfin.com
12 Alpine Trl #12, Pittsfield
- Price: $575,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,381
- Price per square foot: $241
- See 12 Alpine Trl #12, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
144 Bromback, Pittsfield
- Price: $565,900
- 8 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,034
- Price per square foot: $140
- See 144 Bromback, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
144 Kittredge Rd, Pittsfield
- Price: $539,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,093
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 144 Kittredge Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.