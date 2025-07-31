How much house $1 million buys you in Pittsfield

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Pittsfield. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

68 Colt Rd, Pittsfield

- Price: $995,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,198

- Price per square foot: $191

- See 68 Colt Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

19 Aspen Way, Pittsfield

- Price: $989,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,024

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 19 Aspen Way, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

139 Bull Hill Rd, Lanesborough

- Price: $985,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,872

- Price per square foot: $342

- See 139 Bull Hill Rd, Lanesborough on Redfin.com

1 Pheasant Way, Pittsfield

- Price: $859,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,800

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 1 Pheasant Way, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

5 Aspen Way, Pittsfield

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $399

- See 5 Aspen Way, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

5 Aspen Way Lot 17, Pittsfield

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $399

- See 5 Aspen Way Lot 17, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

15 Cherry Hill Dr Lot 12, Pittsfield

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $399

- See 15 Cherry Hill Dr Lot 12, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

15 Cherry Hill Dr, Pittsfield

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $399

- See 15 Cherry Hill Dr, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

40 Commonwealth Ave, Pittsfield

- Price: $795,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,078

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 40 Commonwealth Ave, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

73 Narragansett Ave, Lanesborough

- Price: $789,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $365

- See 73 Narragansett Ave, Lanesborough on Redfin.com

89 Narragansett Ave, Lanesborough

- Price: $775,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 794

- Price per square foot: $976

- See 89 Narragansett Ave, Lanesborough on Redfin.com

33 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield

- Price: $765,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,381

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 33 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

26 Filomena Dr, Pittsfield

- Price: $749,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,491

- Price per square foot: $214

- See 26 Filomena Dr, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

10 Lillybrook Rd, Pittsfield

- Price: $744,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,748

- Price per square foot: $270

- See 10 Lillybrook Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

56 Grist Mill Rd, Richmond

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,223

- Price per square foot: $134

- See 56 Grist Mill Rd, Richmond on Redfin.com

83 Hancock Rd, Pittsfield

- Price: $699,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,978

- Price per square foot: $353

- See 83 Hancock Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

14 Alpine Trl #14, Pittsfield

- Price: $692,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,296

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 14 Alpine Trl #14, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

29 Chestnut Rd, Richmond

- Price: $689,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,450

- Price per square foot: $475

- See 29 Chestnut Rd, Richmond on Redfin.com

4 Filomena Dr, Pittsfield

- Price: $634,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,464

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 4 Filomena Dr, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

2 Amy Ct #2, Pittsfield

- Price: $629,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,561

- Price per square foot: $176

- See 2 Amy Ct #2, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

24 Alpine Trl #24, Pittsfield

- Price: $629,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,081

- Price per square foot: $204

- See 24 Alpine Trl #24, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

24 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield

- Price: $629,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,081

- Price per square foot: $204

- See 24 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

304 Dalton Division Rd, Pittsfield

- Price: $610,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,464

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 304 Dalton Division Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

25 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield

- Price: $609,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,994

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 25 Alpine Trl, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

16 Iroquois, Lanesborough

- Price: $599,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,418

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 16 Iroquois, Lanesborough on Redfin.com

35 Chapman Rd, Pittsfield

- Price: $595,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,814

- Price per square foot: $328

- See 35 Chapman Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

4 Wabasso St, Lanesborough

- Price: $590,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,256

- Price per square foot: $261

- See 4 Wabasso St, Lanesborough on Redfin.com

12 Alpine Trl #12, Pittsfield

- Price: $575,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,381

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 12 Alpine Trl #12, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

144 Bromback, Pittsfield

- Price: $565,900

- 8 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,034

- Price per square foot: $140

- See 144 Bromback, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

144 Kittredge Rd, Pittsfield

- Price: $539,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,093

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 144 Kittredge Rd, Pittsfield on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.