How much house $1 million buys you in Boston

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Boston. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

99 Pond Ave #802, Brookline

- Price: $999,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,855

- Price per square foot: $539

- See 99 Pond Ave #802, Brookline on Redfin.com

106 Bunker Hill St #5, Boston

- Price: $999,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,160

- Price per square foot: $862

- See 106 Bunker Hill St #5, Boston on Redfin.com

191 Washington St #725, Boston

- Price: $999,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,018

- Price per square foot: $982

- See 191 Washington St #725, Boston on Redfin.com

1 Franklin St #1002, Boston

- Price: $999,999

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 759

- Price per square foot: $1,317

- See 1 Franklin St #1002, Boston on Redfin.com

11 Conway St Unit 3, Boston

- Price: $999,950

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,932

- Price per square foot: $517

- See 11 Conway St Unit 3, Boston on Redfin.com

61 Lyndhurst St Unit A, Boston

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,918

- Price per square foot: $521

- See 61 Lyndhurst St Unit A, Boston on Redfin.com

81 Prince St #2, Boston

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,049

- Price per square foot: $953

- See 81 Prince St #2, Boston on Redfin.com

103 Beacon St #2, Boston

- Price: $999,900

- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 832

- Price per square foot: $1,201

- See 103 Beacon St #2, Boston on Redfin.com

23 Gordon St, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,179

- Price per square foot: $314

- See 23 Gordon St, Boston on Redfin.com

33 Pond Ave Ph 1208, Brookline

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,840

- Price per square foot: $542

- See 33 Pond Ave Ph 1208, Brookline on Redfin.com

5 Brigham St #1, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,513

- Price per square foot: $660

- See 5 Brigham St #1, Boston on Redfin.com

6 Brigham Street 3 #3, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,416

- Price per square foot: $705

- See 6 Brigham Street 3 #3, Boston on Redfin.com

150 W Broadway #203, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,201

- Price per square foot: $831

- See 150 W Broadway #203, Boston on Redfin.com

50 Hichborn #408, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,161

- Price per square foot: $860

- See 50 Hichborn #408, Boston on Redfin.com

256 Dorchester St #305, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,100

- Price per square foot: $908

- See 256 Dorchester St #305, Boston on Redfin.com

33 Sleeper St #104, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,080

- Price per square foot: $925

- See 33 Sleeper St #104, Boston on Redfin.com

267 Old Colony #308, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,072

- Price per square foot: $931

- See 267 Old Colony #308, Boston on Redfin.com

577 Masscahusetts Unit C, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 973

- Price per square foot: $1,026

- See 577 Masscahusetts Unit C, Boston on Redfin.com

100 Lincoln St #405, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 937

- Price per square foot: $1,066

- See 100 Lincoln St #405, Boston on Redfin.com

126 Salem #3, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 834

- Price per square foot: $1,197

- See 126 Salem #3, Boston on Redfin.com

100 Lovejoy Wharf Unit 11H, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 795

- Price per square foot: $1,256

- See 100 Lovejoy Wharf Unit 11H, Boston on Redfin.com

430 Stuart #1519, Boston

- Price: $999,000

- 0 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 533

- Price per square foot: $1,874

- See 430 Stuart #1519, Boston on Redfin.com

1 Franklin St #1514, Boston

- Price: $998,888

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 798

- Price per square foot: $1,251

- See 1 Franklin St #1514, Boston on Redfin.com

4-8 Franklin St #403, Boston

- Price: $998,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,466

- Price per square foot: $680

- See 4-8 Franklin St #403, Boston on Redfin.com

500 Atlantic Ave Unit 16R, Boston

- Price: $998,000

- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 858

- Price per square foot: $1,163

- See 500 Atlantic Ave Unit 16R, Boston on Redfin.com

257 Northampton #308, Boston

- Price: $997,500

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,254

- Price per square foot: $795

- See 257 Northampton #308, Boston on Redfin.com

249 Corey Rd #406, Boston

- Price: $997,500

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 893

- Price per square foot: $1,117

- See 249 Corey Rd #406, Boston on Redfin.com

181 Essex St Unit E402, Boston

- Price: $997,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,021

- Price per square foot: $976

- See 181 Essex St Unit E402, Boston on Redfin.com

771 Tremont #2, Boston

- Price: $996,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 978

- Price per square foot: $1,018

- See 771 Tremont #2, Boston on Redfin.com

6 Weld Hill St #2, Boston

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,262

- Price per square foot: $788

- See 6 Weld Hill St #2, Boston on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.