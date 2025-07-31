How much house $1 million buys you in Boston

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Boston. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
99 Pond Ave #802, Brookline
- Price: $999,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,855
- Price per square foot: $539
- See 99 Pond Ave #802, Brookline on Redfin.com
106 Bunker Hill St #5, Boston
- Price: $999,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,160
- Price per square foot: $862
- See 106 Bunker Hill St #5, Boston on Redfin.com
191 Washington St #725, Boston
- Price: $999,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,018
- Price per square foot: $982
- See 191 Washington St #725, Boston on Redfin.com
1 Franklin St #1002, Boston
- Price: $999,999
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 759
- Price per square foot: $1,317
- See 1 Franklin St #1002, Boston on Redfin.com
11 Conway St Unit 3, Boston
- Price: $999,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,932
- Price per square foot: $517
- See 11 Conway St Unit 3, Boston on Redfin.com
61 Lyndhurst St Unit A, Boston
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,918
- Price per square foot: $521
- See 61 Lyndhurst St Unit A, Boston on Redfin.com
81 Prince St #2, Boston
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,049
- Price per square foot: $953
- See 81 Prince St #2, Boston on Redfin.com
103 Beacon St #2, Boston
- Price: $999,900
- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 832
- Price per square foot: $1,201
- See 103 Beacon St #2, Boston on Redfin.com
23 Gordon St, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,179
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 23 Gordon St, Boston on Redfin.com
33 Pond Ave Ph 1208, Brookline
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,840
- Price per square foot: $542
- See 33 Pond Ave Ph 1208, Brookline on Redfin.com
5 Brigham St #1, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,513
- Price per square foot: $660
- See 5 Brigham St #1, Boston on Redfin.com
6 Brigham Street 3 #3, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,416
- Price per square foot: $705
- See 6 Brigham Street 3 #3, Boston on Redfin.com
150 W Broadway #203, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,201
- Price per square foot: $831
- See 150 W Broadway #203, Boston on Redfin.com
50 Hichborn #408, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,161
- Price per square foot: $860
- See 50 Hichborn #408, Boston on Redfin.com
256 Dorchester St #305, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,100
- Price per square foot: $908
- See 256 Dorchester St #305, Boston on Redfin.com
33 Sleeper St #104, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,080
- Price per square foot: $925
- See 33 Sleeper St #104, Boston on Redfin.com
267 Old Colony #308, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,072
- Price per square foot: $931
- See 267 Old Colony #308, Boston on Redfin.com
577 Masscahusetts Unit C, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 973
- Price per square foot: $1,026
- See 577 Masscahusetts Unit C, Boston on Redfin.com
100 Lincoln St #405, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 937
- Price per square foot: $1,066
- See 100 Lincoln St #405, Boston on Redfin.com
126 Salem #3, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 834
- Price per square foot: $1,197
- See 126 Salem #3, Boston on Redfin.com
100 Lovejoy Wharf Unit 11H, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 795
- Price per square foot: $1,256
- See 100 Lovejoy Wharf Unit 11H, Boston on Redfin.com
430 Stuart #1519, Boston
- Price: $999,000
- 0 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 533
- Price per square foot: $1,874
- See 430 Stuart #1519, Boston on Redfin.com
1 Franklin St #1514, Boston
- Price: $998,888
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 798
- Price per square foot: $1,251
- See 1 Franklin St #1514, Boston on Redfin.com
4-8 Franklin St #403, Boston
- Price: $998,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,466
- Price per square foot: $680
- See 4-8 Franklin St #403, Boston on Redfin.com
500 Atlantic Ave Unit 16R, Boston
- Price: $998,000
- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 858
- Price per square foot: $1,163
- See 500 Atlantic Ave Unit 16R, Boston on Redfin.com
257 Northampton #308, Boston
- Price: $997,500
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,254
- Price per square foot: $795
- See 257 Northampton #308, Boston on Redfin.com
249 Corey Rd #406, Boston
- Price: $997,500
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 893
- Price per square foot: $1,117
- See 249 Corey Rd #406, Boston on Redfin.com
181 Essex St Unit E402, Boston
- Price: $997,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,021
- Price per square foot: $976
- See 181 Essex St Unit E402, Boston on Redfin.com
771 Tremont #2, Boston
- Price: $996,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 978
- Price per square foot: $1,018
- See 771 Tremont #2, Boston on Redfin.com
6 Weld Hill St #2, Boston
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,262
- Price per square foot: $788
- See 6 Weld Hill St #2, Boston on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.