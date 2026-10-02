How gas prices have changed in Massachusetts in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Massachusetts using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of October 2.

Massachusetts by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.36

- Week change: -$0.04 (-1.0%)

- Year change: +$1.29 (+41.9%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.05 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $6.36

- Week change: -$0.03 (-0.4%)

- Year change: +$2.52 (+65.6%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.41 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Massachusetts

#1. Cambridge-Newton-Framingham: $4.40

#2. Pittsfield: $4.40

#3. Barnstable-Yarmouth: $4.39

#4. Boston (MA only): $4.38

#5. Worcester: $4.36

#6. Seekonk: $4.22

#7. Springfield: $4.22

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Indiana: $3.79

#2. Georgia: $3.91

#3. Texas: $3.94

#4. Louisiana: $3.96

#5. Tennessee: $3.96

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $5.04

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#4. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $5.49

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#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $5.49

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#2. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.63

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#1. California

- Regular gas price: $6.40