Basketball has grown into a truly global game, with players from every corner of the world now filling NBA rosters. But the league's American roots still run deep — and many of its top scorers got their start in hometown gyms and high school courts across the United States.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest scoring NBA players born in Massachusetts using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to their total NBA career points. Only players who scored at least 500 total career points in the NBA were considered. Games played, minutes played, and career averages were provided as supplementary insights. Data is as of October 29, 2025.

Read on to see which stars and hometown legends top the list for Massachusetts.

#20. Terry Driscoll

- City: Winthrop

- Years played: 1971-1975 (5 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 274 (3,632 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 4.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST

- Total career points: 1,127

#19. Jake Layman

- City: Norwood

- Years played: 2017-2022 (6 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 243 (3,099 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.5 AST

- Total career points: 1,175

#18. Stan Stutz

- City: Worcester

- Years played: 1947-1949 (3 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 166

- Per game averages: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 AST

- Total career points: 1,181

#17. Noah Vonleh

- City: Salem

- Years played: 2015-2023 (8 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 362 (5,854 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 4.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST

- Total career points: 1,685

#16. John Amaechi

- City: Boston

- Years played: 1996-2003 (5 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 294 (4,811 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST

- Total career points: 1,837

#15. Bill Hewitt

- City: Cambridge

- Years played: 1969-1975 (6 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 361 (7,461 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 2,062

#14. Darius Bazley

- City: Boston

- Years played: 2020-2024 (5 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 237 (5,536 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST

- Total career points: 2,113

#13. Shabazz Napier

- City: Roxbury

- Years played: 2015-2020 (6 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 345 (5,986 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST

- Total career points: 2,433

#12. Ron Lee

- City: Boston

- Years played: 1977-1982 (6 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 448 (9,586 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST

- Total career points: 3,285

#11. Nerlens Noel

- City: Malden

- Years played: 2015-2023 (9 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 467 (10,281 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST

- Total career points: 3,338

#10. Toby Kimball

- City: Framingham

- Years played: 1967-1975 (9 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 571 (10,439 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 6.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST

- Total career points: 3,470

#9. Pat Connaughton

- City: Arlington

- Years played: 2016-2026 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 596 (11,441 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 6.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST

- Total career points: 3,583

#8. Michael Carter-Williams

- City: Hamilton

- Years played: 2014-2023 (9 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 395 (9,942 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST

- Total career points: 4,040

#7. Georges Niang

- City: Lawrence

- Years played: 2017-2025 (9 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 544 (9,494 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST

- Total career points: 4,046

#6. Bruce Brown

- City: Boston

- Years played: 2019-2026 (8 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 460 (11,430 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST

- Total career points: 4,062

#5. Matt Geiger

- City: Salem

- Years played: 1993-2002 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 552 (12,221 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST

- Total career points: 5,059

#4. Travis Best

- City: Springfield

- Years played: 1996-2005 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 708 (15,150 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST

- Total career points: 5,376

#3. Vinny Del Negro

- City: Springfield

- Years played: 1989-2002 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 771 (19,211 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST

- Total career points: 7,038

#2. Dana Barros

- City: Boston

- Years played: 1990-2004 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 850 (19,480 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 10.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST

- Total career points: 8,901

#1. Bill Laimbeer

- City: Boston

- Years played: 1981-1994 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,068 (33,956 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 AST

- Total career points: 13,790

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 41 states.