Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2023 real median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, an increase of 4.0% from 2022, the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2023 5-year estimate median household income.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Massachusetts.

#14. Hampden County

- Median household income: $70,535

- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.7%

#13. Berkshire County

- Median household income: $72,565

- Households earning over $100k: 35.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.1%

#12. Franklin County

- Median household income: $72,584

- Households earning over $100k: 34.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.8%

#11. Bristol County

- Median household income: $84,198

- Households earning over $100k: 42.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.3%

#10. Hampshire County

- Median household income: $86,391

- Households earning over $100k: 43.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.2%

#9. Suffolk County

- Median household income: $92,859

- Households earning over $100k: 47.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.4%

#8. Worcester County

- Median household income: $93,561

- Households earning over $100k: 46.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.3%

#7. Barnstable County

- Median household income: $94,452

- Households earning over $100k: 47.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.5%

#6. Essex County

- Median household income: $99,431

- Households earning over $100k: 49.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.5%

#5. Dukes County

- Median household income: $102,348

- Households earning over $100k: 51.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.4%

#4. Plymouth County

- Median household income: $109,698

- Households earning over $100k: 54.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.3%

#3. Nantucket

- Median household income: $119,750

- Households earning over $100k: 67.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 3.8%

#2. Norfolk County

- Median household income: $126,497

- Households earning over $100k: 60.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.0%

#1. Middlesex County

- Median household income: $126,779

- Households earning over $100k: 60.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.2%