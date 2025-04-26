Here we go again! Wet weather is back for another weekend

It’s not just you. With rain falling outside again this Saturday, we’re now up to SEVEN consecutive weekends with at least something falling from the sky. That takes us all the back to March 8th & 9th if you’re looking for something perfectly dry!

Radar KBOX

Beyond that, this weekend becomes #12 of the last 13 to feature at least trace amounts of precip. With about 50% of our days so far this year meeting this criteria, you’d expect that number to be closer to 9.

CPC May

So where do we go from here? At a glance, there is a good chance for at least scattered rain on the front end of next weekend (May 3rd and 4th). After that, the picture becomes less clear. However, our current expectation is for near to slightly above average precipitation through the month of May. Let’s just hope Mother Nature picks Mon-Fri as favored days!

©2025 Cox Media Group