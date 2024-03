In this week’s Wellness Wednesday, Boston 25 Anchor Vanessa Welch discusses the health benefits of Vitamin D and the effects it has on cancer with Dr. Joann Manson, Professor of Medicine at Havard and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group