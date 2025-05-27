DPH reports say no link found between Newton-Wellesley Hospital and staffers with brain tumors

NEWTON, Mass. — Massachusetts health authorities completed their reports Tuesday and found no evidence of a link between Newton-Wellesley Hospital and staffers who developed benign brain tumors.

One report was conducted by the Massachusetts General Brigham Occupational Health Services and the other was by the state Department of Public Health.

Both entities determined the hospital environment is safe and there’s nothing to suggest a common cause to the tumors.

“After thorough evaluation that included in-depth staff interviews, radiation exposure evaluation, and testing of the air and water, the OHS report concludes that the Newton-Wellesley Hospital workplace is a safe environment and is not the cause of these reported brain tumors,” the hospital’s report said.

The state report also found that all radiation readings were within regulatory limits.

As many as 7 staffers have come forward over the last six months with brain tumor diagnoses.

