There are roughly 17.5 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census' 2023 5-year estimate.

Alaska, Virginia, and Wyoming are home to the most veterans per capita. American veterans live in virtually all of the country's 3,142 counties.

Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

#14. Suffolk County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.3% (15,040 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 231

--- Korean War: 883

--- Vietnam War: 4,090

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 2,152

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 4,529

#13. Middlesex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.5% (45,564 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,306

--- Korean War: 4,491

--- Vietnam War: 16,226

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 7,088

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 8,717

#12. Norfolk County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4% (23,132 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 614

--- Korean War: 2,056

--- Vietnam War: 8,461

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 3,272

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 3,683

#11. Essex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (28,163 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 781

--- Korean War: 2,481

--- Vietnam War: 10,131

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 4,398

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 5,508

#10. Nantucket County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.5% (515 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 14

--- Korean War: 16

--- Vietnam War: 308

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 42

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 5

#9. Worcester County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.3% (36,007 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 603

--- Korean War: 2,371

--- Vietnam War: 11,850

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 6,333

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 6,720

#8. Bristol County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (24,980 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 619

--- Korean War: 1,842

--- Vietnam War: 8,611

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 4,710

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 4,292

#7. Hampden County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (20,944 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 745

--- Korean War: 1,222

--- Vietnam War: 6,914

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 4,060

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 3,719

#6. Hampshire County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (7,532 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 82

--- Korean War: 374

--- Vietnam War: 3,140

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 1,496

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 1,297

#5. Berkshire County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6% (6,457 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 188

--- Korean War: 559

--- Vietnam War: 2,444

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 834

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 840

#4. Plymouth County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6% (25,345 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 394

--- Korean War: 1,871

--- Vietnam War: 9,461

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 3,785

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 5,060

#3. Dukes County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (1,175 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 68

--- Korean War: 212

--- Vietnam War: 451

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 201

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 49

#2. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (3,986 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 50

--- Korean War: 253

--- Vietnam War: 1,785

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 471

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 500

#1. Barnstable County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (14,891 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 381

--- Korean War: 1,782

--- Vietnam War: 6,812

--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 2,017

--- Gulf War (09/2001 or later): 1,723