1981 Rustic Studio kan // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Junes in Massachusetts since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Junes in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. June 1907

- Average temperature: 61.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.12"

#9. June 1985

- Average temperature: 61.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 71.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51°F

- Total precipitation: 4.24"

#8. June 1982

- Average temperature: 61.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 70.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.5°F

- Total precipitation: 10.2"

#6. June 1927 (tie)

- Average temperature: 61°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.02"

#6. June 1918 (tie)

- Average temperature: 61°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72°F

- Monthly low temperature: 50°F

- Total precipitation: 3.7"

#5. June 1897

- Average temperature: 60.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 70.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.8°F

- Total precipitation: 4.71"

#4. June 1958

- Average temperature: 60.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 71.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.09"

#3. June 1926

- Average temperature: 60.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 71.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.45"

#2. June 1916

- Average temperature: 59.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 50°F

- Total precipitation: 5.34"

#1. June 1903

- Average temperature: 58.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 67.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.1°F

- Total precipitation: 7.75"