Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Pittsfield using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Big Y Express

- Address: 202 West St, Pittsfield, MA

- Price: $4.20

#2. Gulf

- Address: 259 Main Street, Williamstown, MA

- Price: $4.23

#2. BJ's (tie)

- Address: 495 Hubbard Ave, Pittsfield, MA

- Price: $4.23

#4. CITGO

- Address: 1330 East St, Pittsfield, MA

- Price: $4.25

#5. Sunoco

- Address: 232 Ashland St, North Adams, MA

- Price: $4.29

#5. CITGO (tie)

- Address: 1475 W Housatonic St, Pittsfield, MA

- Price: $4.29

#5. Sunoco (tie)

- Address: 420 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield, MA

- Price: $4.29

#5. Gulf (tie)

- Address: 734 East St, Pittsfield, MA

- Price: $4.29

#9. Shell

- Address: 223 Columbia St, Adams, MA

- Price: $4.35

#9. Mobil (tie)

- Address: 115 Dalton Ave, Pittsfield, MA

- Price: $4.35