Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Pittsfield using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Big Y Express
- Address: 202 West St, Pittsfield, MA
- Price: $4.20
#2. Gulf
- Address: 259 Main Street, Williamstown, MA
- Price: $4.23
#2. BJ's (tie)
- Address: 495 Hubbard Ave, Pittsfield, MA
- Price: $4.23
#4. CITGO
- Address: 1330 East St, Pittsfield, MA
- Price: $4.25
#5. Sunoco
- Address: 232 Ashland St, North Adams, MA
- Price: $4.29
#5. CITGO (tie)
- Address: 1475 W Housatonic St, Pittsfield, MA
- Price: $4.29
#5. Sunoco (tie)
- Address: 420 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield, MA
- Price: $4.29
#5. Gulf (tie)
- Address: 734 East St, Pittsfield, MA
- Price: $4.29
#9. Shell
- Address: 223 Columbia St, Adams, MA
- Price: $4.35
#9. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 115 Dalton Ave, Pittsfield, MA
- Price: $4.35