Trump EPA is to eliminate rule that limits planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to repeal rules that limit planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from power plants fueled by coal and natural gas, an action that Administrator Lee Zeldin has said would remove billions of dollars in costs for the industry and help "unleash" American energy.

The rule change, proposed last year, could be announced as soon as Monday, according to two people familiar with the proposal, and represents a fundamental shift from efforts by Democratic Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama to address climate change and clean up industrial pollution, often in low-income and majority Black or Hispanic communities.

The rule, which is expected to face immediate legal challenges, also could prevent future administrations from regulating greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, the people familiar with the proposal said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the rule had not yet been made final.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plan to make the rule final was first reported by the New York Times.

The rollbacks are meant to fulfill Republican President Donald Trump's repeated pledge to " unleash American energy " and make it easier for utilities to supply electricity for homes and businesses.

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