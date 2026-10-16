Tesla's new Roadster car can thrust itself in the air. But don't expect to drive it anytime soon

CHICAGO — Tesla has unveiled its new Roadster sports car, which can thrust itself up in the air. But drivers shouldn't expect to take it for a spin anytime soon.

Elon Musk's car company this week debuted the latest bells and whistles of its second generation Roadster — chief among them, as shown off at a Thursday event, are a set of cold gas thrusters and a “multi-mode” suction system that can fling the car in the air for short spurts and spin the vehicle mid-flight.

"Turns out the future does have flying cars," Musk, Tesla's CEO, wrote on his social media platform X shortly after.

Thursday's launch arrived after years of delays and anticipation around the new Roadster — and Tesla shares climbed about 2% in morning trading on Friday after its unveiling.

Still, Musk said production for consumers won't begin until 2028. Tesla also didn't immediately set a price tag on its latest electric vehicle.

And of course, these kinds of cars aren't flinging themselves in the air on highways and streets just yet. There are ample regulatory hurdles for flying vehicles overall. The fine print of the Roadster's "rocket" feature on Tesla's website notes: "Not approved for public road use."

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