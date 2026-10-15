Retail sales up a better-than-expected 0.8% in September as shoppers remain resilient

NEW YORK — Shoppers showed their willingness to spend in September even after a better-than-expected splurge in August.

Retail sales increased a better-than-expected 0.8% last month, after delivering a revised 1.3% gain in August, according to the Commerce Department’s report Thursday. Economists were anticipating a 0.3% increase for the month, according to FactSet.

Excluding business at gas stations, retail sales rose 0.2% in September. The government figures aren't adjusted for inflation, which accelerated last month as gasoline and many other goods and services became more expensive.

Business at furniture and home stores rose 1.3%, while department stores posted a 1.6% increase. Business at online retailers rose 0.3%, according to the report.

The data offers only a snapshot of consumer spending and doesn’t include activities like travel and hotel stays. But the lone services category – restaurants – registered a 1.1% increase.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.