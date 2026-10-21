Nvidia CEO encourages Europe's lagging AI sector and offers tools to accelerate data center buildout

BERLIN — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged players in Europe's lagging artificial intelligence industry to get going and touted a modular system to quickly build AI data centers he says are sorely needed by developers on the continent.

In an upbeat speech Wednesday at a company conference for developers and investors in Berlin, Huang also laid out tools to keep AI applications from running amok by confining them in a digital “sandbox.”

“Europe's AI economy is starting, and it's accelerating, and it's great to see,” Huang, striding across the stage in his trademark leather jacket and sneakers, said in front of some 3,000 developers, analysts and journalists at Berlin's Tempodrom auditorium.

Huang, whose company designs the computer chips and software used by AI developers like Anthropic and OpenAI, frequently name-checked European partner companies such as Siemens, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen's Audi.

“Europe is building its AI economy" as the technology moves from language models to so-called physical AI in manufacturing, Huang said. “Every company in the future will be an AI company.”

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius, whose company is working on developing autonomous driving technology with Nvidia, said that the technology could reduce the number of auto fatalities caused by human error “down to zero... we will have safer streets once we have full autonomy.”

Huang said Nvidia's design for the Vera Rubin DSK Pod, a ready-made modular computing center that is delivered in a shipping-container like box, will reduce the time needed to set up a data center from months to days. The pod “will change the way people build AI centers,” Huang told attendees of the Nvidia GTC conference.

He said Nvidia had invested $10 billion in European startups and partners in the past year.

Building out data centers is key for Europe, which has only about 5% of the world's AI computing capacity, compared to 75% in the US. Lack of the massive computing power, or “compute” in digital jargon, needed to train AI applications is a key obstacle for European developers.

“The big bottleneck is compute,” said Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, president and managing director of General Catalyst, ahead of the speech. General Catalyst invests in AI companies.

Huang was briefly interrupted by protesters who stood up with a banner urging him to “clean up" his business. Huang promised “to talk to you later” and urged security to avoid rough handling as they removed the protesters.

Huang also addressed concerns about safety by talking about the company's OpenShell and Sentry software, which are designed to exert external control over what AI applications are doing and block them if they violate company policy.

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