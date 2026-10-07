Myanmar military leader arrives in Malaysia as repatriations draw criticism

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The leader of Myanmar's military-backed government arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday for talks as the two Southeast Asian nations work to repatriate thousands of Myanmar nationals, despite international criticism of the transfers.

Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Malaysia highlights the growing engagement between Myanmar and some governments in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, even as the regional bloc has continued to exclude the country’s leaders from top-level meetings since a 2021 military takeover, which triggered armed resistance.

His visit comes four days after nearly 1,500 Myanmar nationals returned to Myanmar from Malaysia. The U.N. high commissioner for refugees and rights groups have criticized the repatriations, saying that the security and humanitarian situation in parts of Myanmar remains volatile, and returnees could face persecution and forced military conscription in an active war zone.

Malaysian officials greeted Min Aung Hlaing after landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. He will meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday.

Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Min Aung Hlaing attended and spoke at a private business gathering aimed at enhancing investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Min Aung Hlaing sought to reassure Malaysian investors that Myanmar was on a path toward democracy and that his government was working to restore stability, state-run MRTV television reported in its evening news program.

He told attendees that they could "invest with confidence" in Myanmar in sectors including food, agriculture, livestock, construction, banking, healthcare, education and technology.

Malaysia says that about 5,000 Myanmar nationals — including those returned Sunday — have agreed to be repatriated in stages from Malaysia. As of the end of August, 11,804 Myanmar nationals were being held at immigration detention facilities across Malaysia, according to the Malaysian Home Ministry.

It was unclear if any of the returnees included minority Muslim Rohingya, who are facing persecution in Myanmar and have been denied citizenship.

Malaysia is home to about 215,600 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, including about 126,000 Rohingya who make up one of Southeast Asia’s largest refugee communities. Despite hosting them, Malaysia isn't a party to the U.N. Refugee Convention and treats refugees as undocumented migrants.

Rohingya have faced growing public hostility in Malaysia because of their increasing numbers, fueled by concerns over jobs, public services and security.

Anwar has defended the repatriation policy as a diplomatic effort to find a long-term solution, saying Malaysia can't host refugees indefinitely and Myanmar must take responsibility for its citizens.

Min Aung Hlaing has stepped up his diplomatic engagements since he was sworn in as president in April following an election that critics say was designed to cement the military's hold on power.

Wednesday's trip is part of an attempt to rebuild regional ties that deteriorated after he ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February 2021 while serving as army chief.

It also marks Min Aung Hlaing's fifth visit to an ASEAN member state, following Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, as he seeks to restore his standing within the 11-member bloc.

The visit has drawn criticism from activist groups such as Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, an independent monitoring group, which said the meeting could help Min Aung Hlaing's administration bolster its international legitimacy through cooperation on the refugee issue.

“Without any meaningful action to resolve the civil war in Myanmar, the repatriation remains a risky move, putting immediate danger to the refugees’ lives, especially for Rohingyas," Sindy Ajara, Asia-Pacific analyst at the group, said in a statement.

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