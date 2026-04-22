Edmunds: These are the best midsize trucks for off-roading in 2026

Automakers have been introducing an increasing number of off-road-capable variants of their pickups. These trucks come with a slew of upgraded components that greatly enhance a truck’s ability to climb up hills and clamber over rocks without sustaining damage. While these components are available from the aftermarket as well, there’s something to be said about getting a truck that’s been holistically developed by factory engineers and comes backed by a full warranty.

While there are gonzo versions of full-size trucks available, your best bet for maximizing value and capability is a midsize truck. Edmunds’ auto experts have identified the five best off-roading midsize trucks right now. They all tackle off-roading a little differently, but each delivers a blend of trail-readiness and everyday usability that makes them easy to recommend. All of the following pricing includes destination fees.

Chevy Colorado ZR2

The Chevy Colorado ZR2 is the stoic overachiever of this group. When the terrain gets technical — think rocks, ruts and tight trails — it feels right at home. A big reason for that is its specialized suspension system that provides precise damping control coupled with a simple, durable design. A 3-inch suspension lift over the standard Colorado, lockable front and rear differentials, and big all-terrain tires give the ZR2 obstacle-clearing talents.

But it also strikes a usable balance between off-road capability and daily comfort. Its ride is not as harsh as some rivals, allowing you to drive it to work during the week and hit the dirt on weekends. With 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, it offers solid towing capability, too. This is the truck for someone who wants serious off-road ability without sacrificing drivability.

2026 Colorado ZR2 starting price: $52,795

GMC Canyon AT4X

The GMC Canyon is a close relative of the Chevy Colorado. The two share mechanical underpinnings, including their powertrains and most fundamental off-road hardware. But the Canyon leans into luxury and comfort more than the Colorado. It also costs a bit more.

Inside, the Canyon looks and feels different. Standard multi-color leather front seats include heating and ventilation functions. And the leather theme continues on the dash and doors with red stitching and other highlights. You also get more standard features such as a premium Bose sound system and a surround-view camera system. Think of the Canyon as the luxury-like off-roader of the group.

2026 Canyon AT4X starting price: $59,395

Ford Ranger Raptor

If the Colorado ZR2 is about precision, the Ford Ranger Raptor is about speed. With electronically controlled suspension dampers, the Raptor is designed for high-speed off-roading on sandy washes and wide-open terrain. The Raptor also gets an engine upgrade over other Rangers thanks to a turbocharged V6 that produces 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. Despite its desert-shredding ability, it remains comfortable and surprisingly refined for everyday driving.

That dual personality — fast and fun off-road, calm on-road — makes it an impressively capable pickup. If your idea of off-roading includes covering ground quickly, this Raptor is the truck for you.

2026 Ranger Raptor starting price: $58,965

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is different. While the others are trucks first, the Gladiator is related to the iconic Jeep Wrangler, and that shows in how it performs off-road. Features like front and rear locking differentials and a disconnecting front stabilizer bar help the truck crawl over obstacles that would challenge most pickups. For now, the Gladiator is only available with a 285-horsepower V6, but rumors suggest Jeep will introduce a V8-powered Gladiator soon.

The Gladiator also offers something none of the others do — an open-air driving experience. You can remove the doors and roof, which makes the experience much more immersive. The trade-off is less on-road refinement. It’s not as smooth or quiet as the others, but that’s part of its character. If you prioritize trail capability above all else, the Gladiator Rubicon can’t be beat.

2026 Gladiator Rubicon starting price: $54,515

Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

The Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro has long been a go-to choice for off-road buyers, and today’s Tacoma pushes that reputation even further. Its standard hybrid powertrain delivers 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. It also features a specialized suspension and shock-absorbing front seats that help smooth out rough trails. The Tacoma may be the most well-rounded off-roader here. It doesn’t limit itself to any single off-road category.

Beyond capability, the Tacoma stands out for its usability. It boasts easy-to-use controls, plenty of technology features, and a reputation for reliability that continues to attract buyers. It is, however, the priciest truck in our group.

2026 Tacoma TRD Pro starting price: $66,045

Edmunds says

All five of these trucks are exceptionally capable, but they cater to slightly different buyers. There isn’t a single best option — just the one that best matches how you plan to use it.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.

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