From cozy board books to spooky manors, these kids’ titles top the 2026 holiday gift list

It's the holiday season, and when you get tired of endless clothes racks, toy displays and internet discount codes, you can find refuge in a bookstore. Books are a wholesome gift choice and, when picked carefully, provide hours of entertainment and a lifetime of benefits; after all, knowledge is power!

Here are some of the best standout new books for kids, sorted by age.

Board books (ages 0-4)

— "Your Truck," by Jon Klassen. Life is full of possibilities in this cozy little read, part of the "Your Things" series. At the same time, that doesn't mean you have to do everything — or anything, for that matter. Klassen's minimalist illustrations and dry humor carry the reader along until the book winds down gently toward sleep, and the promise that there is tomorrow to do all the things you want to do. Candlewick Press, $8.99.

Early readers (ages 4

-8)

— "That Beautiful Mind," written by Tami Charles and Chris Charles, illustrated by Nikkolas Smith. A celebration of neurodiversity by the mother-son duo whose experiences the book is based on. Written like a slam poem, the flow and lettering give a cadence that begs to be read aloud. The illustrations are just as chaotic, beautiful and complicated as the narrator's mind, which both helps him and challenges him. Orchard Books, $19.99.

— "You Are the Boss of This Book," written by Josh Lieb and illustrated by Kevin Cornell. A wizard presents you with a choice: Eat a magical pizza or hug a tarantula? With at least eight distinct endings and a spot to get stuck in an infinite time loop, this pick-a-path book can be enjoyed for far longer than its 50-some pages would suggest. The ridiculous story and entertaining illustrations hold a deeper message about choice, deciding for yourself what is a mistake, and whether you really truly do want to hug a tarantula. Dial Books, $19.99.

Middle grade (ages 8-12)

— "When You're Brave Enough," by Rebecca Bendheim. When Lacey moves to a new state, she knows she'll miss her longtime best friend, but she wants to take advantage of the fresh start to make new, cool friends. She's also getting ready for her bat mitzvah and trying to decide who she'll kiss in the school play's final performance, per tradition. Themes of social pressure, being LGBTQ+, religion and morals are presented in a realistic way, with care and love. The audiobook is an absolute treat, too, with two original songs. Viking Books for Young Readers, $18.99.

— "A Scar like a River," by Lisa Graff. Marketed as "Speak" but for middle-grade readers, with a middle-school-age protagonist, this novel had a high bar and met it. As in that 1999 young adult novel by Laurie Halse Anderson, Graff shows a world in which unspeakably awful things can happen, yet so can courage, kindness and healing. Difficult topics from physical and sexual assault to chronic illness are presented respectfully and handled with grace. Christy Ottaviano Books, $17.99.

Young adult (ages 12+)

— "No One Leaves the Manor," by Kelly McWilliams. In this spooky period piece, four young debutants convene at a creepy manor in the early 1920s for a chance to inherit a rich woman's fortune. But the house is not what it seems, and neither is the competition. McWilliams ponders a range of topics — religion, racism, classism, disability, climate change, the patriarchy — presenting philosophies and histories that the reader can explore further. The compelling plot and intriguing twists make for a quick read. In the audiobook, Jasmin Walker's superb narration takes on an early-1900s affectation, further elevating the story. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $19.99 / Hachette Audio $24.99.

— "The Fight of our Lives: AIDS in America," by David Levithan and Gabriel Duckels. A mix of timelines, history, and first-person accounts shows the progression of HIV and AIDS from unnamed and little-known into treatable virus and disease; the fight it took to get there; and modern attacks on funding, care and research. This sizable resource covers the stigma around infection while reinforcing that being HIV-positive doesn't mean you can't live a happy and fulfilling life. It incorporates voices from across the gender spectrum and from different races, cultures and sexualities. And while it contains some swear words and necessarily talks about sex, drug use, assault and other such mature topics, it does so with respect toward its audience. Knopf Books for Young Readers, $24.99.

— "How to Survive the End of the World: A Graphic Exploration of How to (Maybe) Avoid Extinction," by Katy Doughty. An exploration of the potential means of human extinction, with expert voices weighing in. Doughty uses science to put each scenario into perspective, taking an overall hopeful view of the world and our place in it. The comic contains the information of a textbook but with the entertainment value of a graphic novel, including an ending section with suggestions for further reading, source notes and an extensive bibliography. Great for catastrophe nerds and those grappling with extinction anxiety. MITeen Press/Candlewick Press, $24.99.

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