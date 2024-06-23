Tornado warning issued for parts of New Hampshire

A tornado warning has been issued for Hillsborough County after a previous warning in Cheshire County New Hampshire.

The storm is located in the Keene, New Hampshire area moving eastward.

Residents are asked to take shelter now.

TORNADO WARNING: Issued for Hillsborough County in New Hampshire. Storm is moving east into the New Boston, NH area. Take shelter now! #NHwx pic.twitter.com/BsC4H14iog — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 23, 2024

TORNADO WARNING: Issued for Cheshire County in New Hampshire. Storm is located in the Keene, NH area moving eastward. Take shelter now! #NHwx pic.twitter.com/p1fUjuCEhI — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 23, 2024





[06-23-2024 PM Update] Tornado & Severe Thunderstorm Watches in effect for portions of southern New England into this evening.



Make sure to have a way to receive weather information this evening! If a warning is issued make sure to seek shelter. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/OPwvmJKHRZ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 23, 2024

To track the storms on interactive radar, click here.

