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Biggest plays in Boston Red Sox history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Boston Red Sox history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#10. October 15, 1946 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 4-3 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to LF (LF-CF); P. Campbell to 2B

- cWPA: 16.51%

#9. October 25, 1986 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: tied 3-3 (10th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: NYM

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep LF Line)

- cWPA: 18.84%

#8. October 15, 1946 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 3-1 (8th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to LF; R. Russell to 3B

- cWPA: 19.21%

#7. October 21, 1975 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: tied 6-6 (12th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: CIN

- Event: HR

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Home Run (Deep LF Line)

- cWPA: 19.28%

#6. October 27, 1986 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 6-3 (8th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: NYM

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to RF (Line Drive to CF-RF); B. Buckner Scores; J. Rice Scores

- cWPA: 21.52%

#5. October 21, 1975 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: down 6-3 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: CIN

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep CF); F. Lynn Scores; R. Petrocelli Scores

- cWPA: 23.76%

#4. October 16, 1912 (WS Gm 8)

- Score: down 2-1 (10th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: SFG

- Event: RoE

- Play Description: Reached on E8 (Fly Ball to Deep LF-CF); C. Engle to 2B

- cWPA: 24.39%

#3. October 16, 1912 (WS Gm 8)

- Score: down 1-0 (7th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: SFG

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to LF (LF Line); J. Stahl Scores; H. Wagner to 3B

- cWPA: 24.71%

#2. October 15, 1946 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 3-1 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to RF; R. Russell Scores; G. Metkovich Scores

- cWPA: 31.86%

#1. October 16, 1912 (WS Gm 8)

- Score: down 2-1 (10th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: SFG

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to RF (Line Drive); C. Engle Scores (Unearned run); S. Yerkes to 3B; T. Speaker to 2B (Advanced on throw) on throw to Hm

- cWPA: 50.52%