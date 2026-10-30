The best used cars, according to Edmunds

The best used car is one that meets your needs without exceeding your budget. Choosing the right pre-owned vehicle is a way to get almost all of the benefits of something brand-new but at a big discount. Here, Edmunds shares its list of the best used cars, SUVs and minivans you can buy in 2026.

Best used sedans

Although four-door sedans are harder to come by now than they were a decade ago, there are still lots of great options. A good used sedan may appeal to you if you value the traditional styling, better efficiency and added nimbleness compared to a crossover or SUV.

Used Honda Civic

The Honda Civic has long been a favorite sedan because of its comfortable ride, great fuel economy and athletic handling. The 2024 model is all but identical to the 2023 Civic, which won the Edmunds Top Rated Car award that year, and it offers a variety of trims. The LX and Sport models make do with an adequate 2.0-liter four-cylinder, while the EX trim and above use a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that provides more power and torque without sacrificing efficiency. Speaking of which, the 2024 Civic is estimated by the EPA to get between 31 mpg and 36 mpg combined.

Average 2024 price: $25,993

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.4 (out of 5)

Used Honda Civic years for this generation: 2022-2026

Used Kia K5

Every version of the 2024 Kia K5 is very well equipped, with even the base LXS model getting aluminum wheels, dual-zone climate control, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring. Looking for bigger wheels and sportier styling? Go for the GT-Line. Want heated and ventilated faux leather seats? Check out the EX. And if you're looking for maximum power, hit up the GT model, which ditches the base turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine for a more exciting 290-horsepower 2.5-liter unit.

Average 2024 price: $25,266

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.2 (out of 5)

Used Kia K5 years for this generation: 2021-2026

Used Honda Accord

Honda made some changes for the 2024 Accord, including making a hybrid engine standard on most trim levels. One thing that didn't change was the biggest Honda four-door's snappy handling. Opt for the base LX or well-equipped EX and you get a 192-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, while the Sport, Sport-L, EX-L and Touring all upgrade to a 204-hp hybrid four-cylinder that gets an EPA estimate of up to 48 mpg combined. That's reasonable power and great efficiency for such a spacious sedan — despite its midsize proportions, impressive packaging means the Accord has the passenger space of a full-size four-door.

Average 2024 price: $26,721

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 3.4 (out of 5)

Used Honda Accord years for this generation: 2023–2026

Best used hatchbacks

Like a sedan, a hatchback is generally smaller, more efficient and cheaper to buy than a similar-sized crossover. It will also have a good-size luggage area and a cargo opening that allows loading bigger items with ease. If you like the driving dynamics of a sedan but want some added practicality, check out these used hatchbacks.

Used Volkswagen Golf GTI

The sporty 2024 Volkswagen GTI makes for admirable daily transport, even for folks who don't think they need the extra power and sharper handling. The spacious interior, comfortable seats, and choice of a manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission are perfect for anyone who wants to inject a little fun into their commute without sacrificing practicality. And despite its 241 horsepower, the VW Golf GTI has an EPA combined estimate as high as 27 mpg. It's not just a hot hatch — the GTI is a genuinely good compact car.

Average 2024 price: $28,106

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.5 (out of 5)

Used Volkswagen Golf GTI years for this generation: 2022-2026

Used Honda Civic Hatchback

The 2024 Honda Civic is just as appealing in hatchback form. It gets good fuel economy, the interior looks and feels very nice, and the available turbocharged 1.5-liter engine blends performance and efficiency well. The hatch has even more cargo room than the sedan, especially with the rear seats folded flat. Exterior styling is also a little more individualistic, a boon for those who think the Civic looks mature, bordering on boring.

Average 2024 price: $25,443

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Average owner review (2023): 4.4 (out of 5)

Used Honda Civic years for this generation: 2022-2026

Used Mazda 3 Hatchback

The 2024 Mazda 3 has two distinct personalities. Even the base 2.5 S Select Sport has a stylish, high-quality interior for value shoppers, while the available 250-horsepower turbo engine and all-wheel drive elevate the 3 above most of its rivals. The downside is that the sporty hatchback can't match the Honda Civic five-door for cargo space or rear seat room, and visibility through the narrow windows is a bit challenging. Still, the Mazda 3 is surprisingly luxurious given its reasonable pricing.

Average 2024 price: $22,310

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.1 (out of 5)

Used Mazda 3 years for this generation: 2019-2026

Best used coupes

Those who value style over practicality might want to consider a sporty coupe instead of a sedan or hatchback. Coupes aren't as common as they once were, especially among the lower price strata, but there are still some good options for most budgets, ranging from the cheerful Subaru BRZ all the way up to the world-beating Bentley Continental GT.

Used Chevrolet Corvette

Although you might not think it, a used 2024 Chevrolet Corvette makes a great daily driver. Its mid-engine chassis, introduced for the eighth generation in 2020, gives it surprisingly impressive cargo space and good forward visibility. But if you're shopping for budget-priced supercars, you're probably more interested in the 6.2-liter V8 mounted a few inches behind your ears, providing 490-horsepower thrills and fantastic engine music. The Corvette also has decent poor-weather traction if you go for the all-wheel-drive hybrid E-Ray trim, which gets a front-axle motor and a total of 655 hp. Meanwhile, the hardcore Z06 model gets a flat-plane-crank 5.5-liter V8 with 670 hp and a sky-high 8,600-rpm redline.

Average 2024 price: $83,382

Edmunds Rating: 8.5 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.7 (out of 5)

Used Chevrolet Corvette years for this generation: 2020-2026

Used BMW 2 Series

The 2024 BMW 2 Series is a compact sport coupe that runs the gamut from the 255-horsepower 230i trim with 30 mpg to the track-ready M2. Go for either the 230i or the middle-child M240i, and you'll have your choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, making the 2 Series a good choice for four-season drivers who don't want to sacrifice good dynamics just because there's a little snow on the ground. The rear seat of the littlest BMW coupe is a bit cramped, and there's not as much cargo space as in other two-doors, but hey, if you want practicality, buy an SUV.

Average 2024 price: $39,645

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.6 (out of 5)

Used BMW 2 Series years for this generation: 2022-2026

Used Toyota GR86

Nimble and sporty, the 2024 Toyota GR86 is one of the cheapest coupes on the market today — new or used. But that low price doesn't come at the expense of style or personality because the rear-wheel-drive GR86 is an excellent driving machine with good balance, reasonable power and a friendly design. A 228-horsepower flat-four engine provides good acceleration, especially with the standard six-speed manual. (A six-speed automatic is also offered.) The rear seat is practically useless for carrying people, so it's a good thing that it folds flat to expand luggage room.

Average 2024 price: $31,347

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.5 (out of 5)

Used Toyota GR86 years for this generation: 2022-2026

Best used wagons

The station wagon has long been supplanted by the SUV, but fret not. There are still a handful of wagons that provide the convenience now found in SUVs but often with more impressive performance and fuel economy.

Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain wagon

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class station wagon was redesigned that year, giving it an extremely tech-forward but also user-friendly interior, even more comfort and convenience features, and modern styling that started a few new trends at the company. Similar to the Audi A6 Allroad and Volvo V90 Cross Country, the 2024 E-Class wagon was only available in lifted "All-Terrain" form, giving it a little extra ground clearance and plastic cladding for perceived ruggedness. Unfortunately, the previous-generation Mercedes-AMG E 63 wasn't replaced with the 2024 redesign, although the 2026 model does get a plug-in hybrid E 53 trim that's similarly exciting.

Average 2024 price: $74,069

Edmunds Rating: 8.5 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.2 (out of 5)

Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon years for this generation: 2024-2026

Used Audi A4 Allroad

Although Audi stopped offering the conventional A4 station wagon in 2012, the lifted pseudo-crossover Allroad stuck around for more than a decade past its Avant sibling. The 2024 Allroad is a great pick if you want more style than the average SUV, and it still offers lots of cargo space and enough ground clearance to pass the snowdrift in front of your driveway. It also gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined, not a bad sum considering the standard all-wheel drive and 261 horsepower on offer.

Average 2024 price: $41,330

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.4 (out of 5)

Used Audi A4 Allroad years for this generation: 2017-2025

Used Volvo V60

Volvo offered two variants of the 2024 V60. The most common one is the 2024 Cross Country model that, like its A4 Allroad rival, features a lifted suspension and some plastic body cladding to improve ground clearance and off-road dent and scratch resistance. It has a 247-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder and gets around 27 mpg combined. Driving enthusiasts will probably want to save up for the 2024 V60 Polestar Engineered, which goes in the opposite direction with a lowered, adjustable Ohlins suspension and a plug-in hybrid turbo four-cylinder with 455 hp (and 41 miles of all-electric range). Both models have an impressive 25.5 cubic feet of cargo space under their stylish Scandinavian skin.

Average 2024 price: $38,531 (Cross Country)

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.3 (out of 5)

Used Volvo V60 years for this generation: 2019-2026

Best used small SUVs

The most popular cars in America are small SUVs, and it's no secret why. They offer more space than similarly priced cars, along with a higher seating position and a more commanding view of the road. Many small SUVs offer efficient hybrid powertrains, and they come in many shapes and sizes.

Used Kia Sorento

The 2024 Kia Sorento, which splits the difference between a true compact crossover and a midsize SUV, got a big update for itsmodel year. This brought sharp new styling for gas-only models (Sorento hybrids got the updated looks for 2025) and a rugged X-Pro trim level with increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires and improved towing capacity. The Sorento's 191-horsepower 2.5-liter base engine is only adequate, so buyers may consider upgrading to the turbocharged hybrid powertrain, which has more power and torque despite also boasting an EPA combined estimate of up to 37 mpg. That's compact-car efficiency in an SUV with three rows of seats.

Average 2024 price: $29,703

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.2 (out of 5)

Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: 2021-2026

Best used midsize SUVs

Compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Kia Sorento are great for singles, couples or small families, but those who need more cargo or people space should probably consider a used midsize SUV. Options include the spacious Honda Pilot, the stylish Mazda CX-90 or the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid.

Used Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

New for 2024, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid shares a name and a few powertrains with the smaller Highlander, but otherwise, it's a completely different vehicle. For starters, the third row is genuinely adult-friendly, and cargo space with all the seats up is a generous 20.6 cubic feet. The Grand Highlander Hybrid ditches the base turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four for a 2.5-liter electrified powertrain, and although power and towing capacity are down, fuel economy is way, way up. The 245-horsepower hybrid has an EPA combined rating of 36 mpg with front-wheel drive or 34 mpg with all-wheel drive. Of course, if you want to have your cake and eat it too, there's also the Hybrid Max engine, which combines the torquey turbocharged four-cylinder with electricity for 362 hp and 27 mpg combined.

Average 2024 price: $49,235

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.8 (out of 5)

Used Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid years for this generation: 2024-2026

Best used luxury SUVs

Luxury cars typically suffer from worse depreciation than mainstream brands, which means a pre-owned luxury SUV from a prestige automaker might not be as expensive to purchase as you might think. The top options have technology and comfort in spades, with good driving dynamics and elegant styling to boot.

Used Genesis GV70

The first compact Genesis crossover is also one of the best in its class. Drivers love the 2024 GV70 for its nimble handling, smooth ride and avant-garde design, and the pair of engine choices are among the best in their respective classes. The base 2.5-liter turbo-four makes 300 horsepower, well up on the four-cylinder BMW X3 and Lexus NX, while the flagship twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 boasts 375 hp. That said, the GV70 isn't quite as efficient as its rivals, with EPA combined estimates between 20 mpg and 24 mpg, and it doesn't offer a hybrid powertrain. Still, the luxurious cabin and sporty driving demeanor make it a favorite.

Average 2024 transaction price: $39,887

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.0 (out of 5)

Used Genesis GV70 years for this generation: 2022-2026

Used Mercedes-Benz GLE

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE (née M-Class) was the automaker's second-ever SUV (after the legendary G-Class), and the company's 30-year experience with the segment is obvious. The current GLE, introduced in 2020, has a faultless, comfortable interior and sumptuous driving dynamics befitting the badge on the hood. A top feature is the available plug-in hybrid powertrain, which has near V8 levels of power despite achieving an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined and boasting around 50 miles of all-electric range.

Average 2024 transaction price: $53,607

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 3.8 (out of 5)

Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class years for this generation: 2020-2026

Used Mercedes-Benz GLS

Like the smaller GLE, the current 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class was introduced for the 2020 model year with immaculate interior craftsmanship and a variety of powertrains. The GLS one-ups its kid sibling with even more space for rear passengers, including a reasonably sized third row. Although V8 AMG models are available, the inline-six-powered GLS 450 makes 375 horsepower and feels properly smooth and refined while doing it.

Average 2024 transaction price: $69,726

Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.0 (out of 5)

Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class years for this generation: 2020-2026

Best used minivans

Although many SUVs have three rows of seats, few can match the flexible passenger and cargo space of a good ol' fashioned minivan. Modern vans have come a long way from their dull, dowdy forebears of previous decades, with lots of technology and efficiency (and even a tiny bit of driving fun). And they all retain the massive interiors that made the original minivan such a family-friendly choice.

Used Honda Odyssey

The 2024 Honda Odyssey has a surprisingly old design dating back to the 2018 model year, but that doesn't mean it doesn't nail the minivan essentials. A 3.5-liter V6 makes 280 horsepower and a surprisingly lusty exhaust note, while confident braking and steering belie the Odyssey's plus-size stature. The interior is very user-friendly, including a removable second-row center seat that opens up a handy aisle to the third row. Honda innovated the flip-folding third row with the very first 1995 Odyssey, and its successor boasts the same impressively deep storage well with the seat up and a flat load floor with it folded.

Average 2024 price: $35,805

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 3.8 (out of 5)

Used Honda Odyssey years for this generation: 2018-2026

Used Toyota Sienna

The 2024 Toyota Sienna has one big advantage over its rivals, with a standard hybrid powertrain that gets an EPA combined rating of up to 36 mpg. That alone makes the Sienna worth a look, but it's also pretty good at minivan stuff. Although it has less maximum space than its rivals, the Toyota van is more than capable of accommodating a family, and the sophisticated cabin and sleek exterior make it a pretty trendy operator. It's also one of two minivans to offer all-wheel drive. However, with only 245 horsepower, the Sienna can be a bit sluggish when fully loaded down.

Average 2024 price: $45,365

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 3.9 (out of 5)

Used Toyota Sienna years for this generation: 2021-2026

Used Kia Carnival

The 2024 Kia Carnival offers a slightly more crossover-like driving experience than its Sedona predecessor. The handsome styling is a little more premium-looking than other minivans, and the flagship SX Prestige trim offers an optional seven-passenger configuration with sliding, reclining lounge seats in the second row. The Carnival also offers online streaming video for the available rear-seat entertainment system, as well as a handful of built-in games for its dual rear touchscreens. Fuel economy is a bit lackluster, and despite its SUV-aping styling, all-wheel drive is not an option.

Average 2024 price: $32,256

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.1 (out of 5)

Used Kia Carnival years for this generation: 2022-2026

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.