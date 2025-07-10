Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#10. Lawrence School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA
- Enrollment: 615 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#9. McCall Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Winchester Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,039 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#8. Roland Hayes School
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA
- Enrollment: 434 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#7. Wayland Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Wayland Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 667 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#6. Winthrop L. Chenery Middle School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Belmont Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 713 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Rido // Shutterstock
#5. Jonas Clarke Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lexington Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 810 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#4. William H. Lincoln School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA
- Enrollment: 474 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#3. Pierce School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA
- Enrollment: 668 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Rido // Shutterstock
#2. William Diamond Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lexington Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 927 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#1. Weston Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Weston Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 428 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+