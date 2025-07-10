Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Lawrence School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA

- Enrollment: 615 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. McCall Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Winchester Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,039 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Roland Hayes School

- School grades: PK, K-8

- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA

- Enrollment: 434 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Wayland Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Wayland Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 667 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Winthrop L. Chenery Middle School

- School grades: 5-6

- Location: Belmont Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 713 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Jonas Clarke Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Lexington Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 810 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. William H. Lincoln School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA

- Enrollment: 474 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Pierce School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA

- Enrollment: 668 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. William Diamond Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Lexington Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 927 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Weston Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Weston Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 428 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+