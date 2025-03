More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Massachusetts using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

Keep reading to see if your county made the list.

#13. Hampden County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 1,266

- Population: 464,575

- Median household income: $66,619

- Median home value: $258,100 (62% own)

- Median rent: $1,051 (38% rent)

- Top public schools: Amherst Regional High School (grade A+), Longmeadow High School (grade A), Blueberry Hill Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (grade A+), Springfield Commonwealth Academy (grade A+), Pioneer Valley Christian Academy (grade A minus)

- Top places: Longmeadow (grade A), Wilbraham (grade A), West Springfield (grade B+)

#12. Bristol County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 1,083

- Population: 576,699

- Median household income: $80,628

- Median home value: $385,000 (62% own)

- Median rent: $1,116 (38% rent)

- Top public schools: Oliver Ames High School (grade A minus), Mildred Aitken School (grade A minus), Jordan/Jackson Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Al-Noor Academy (grade A+), Bishop Feehan High School (grade A minus), Bishop Stang High School (grade A minus)

- Top places: Easton (grade A minus), North Seekonk (grade A minus), Mansfield (grade A minus)

#11. Franklin County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 865

- Population: 70,980

- Median household income: $70,383

- Median home value: $284,100 (70% own)

- Median rent: $1,109 (30% rent)

- Top public schools: Whately Elementary School (grade A minus), Conway Grammar School (grade B+), Frontier Regional School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Deerfield Academy (grade A+), Northfield Mount Hermon (grade A+), Stoneleigh-Burnham School (grade A+)

- Top places: Deerfield (grade B+), Gill (grade B+), Sunderland (grade B+)

#10. Essex County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 741

- Population: 806,103

- Median household income: $94,378

- Median home value: $535,300 (64% own)

- Median rent: $1,580 (36% rent)

- Top public schools: Huckleberry Hill Elementary School (grade A), Lynnfield High School (grade A), High Plain Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Phillips Academy Andover (grade A+), Brooks School (grade A+), The Governor's Academy (grade A+)

- Top places: Andover (grade A+), Boxford (grade A), Marblehead (grade A)

#9. Dukes County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 612

- Population: 20,543

- Median household income: $93,225

- Median home value: $998,100 (77% own)

- Median rent: $1,636 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Tisbury Elementary School (grade A minus), Chilmark Elementary School (grade B+), Martha's Vineyard Regional High School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Vineyard Montessori School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Oak Bluffs (grade B), Tisbury (grade B), Vineyard Haven (grade B)

#8. Plymouth County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 549

- Population: 529,548

- Median household income: $105,387

- Median home value: $475,500 (77% own)

- Median rent: $1,550 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Hingham High School (grade A), Hingham Middle School (grade A), South Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Tabor Academy (grade A+), Notre Dame Academy (grade A), Cardinal Spellman High School (grade A minus)

- Top places: Norwell (grade A), Hingham (grade A), Duxbury (grade A)

#7. Barnstable County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 486

- Population: 229,436

- Median household income: $90,447

- Median home value: $519,100 (81% own)

- Median rent: $1,536 (19% rent)

- Top public schools: Sturgis Charter Public School (grade A+), Truro Central School (grade A), Orleans Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Falmouth Academy (grade A+), Cape Cod Academy (grade A+), Trinity Christian Academy of Cape Cod (grade A minus)

- Top places: North Falmouth (grade A), West Falmouth (grade A), Woods Hole (grade A)

#6. Berkshire County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 479

- Population: 128,763

- Median household income: $69,744

- Median home value: $266,400 (70% own)

- Median rent: $1,003 (30% rent)

- Top public schools: Williamstown Elementary School (grade A), Lanesborough Elementary School (grade A), Mt. Greylock Regional High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Berkshire School (grade A+), Miss Hall's School (grade A+), Buxton School (grade A+)

- Top places: Williamstown (grade A+), Lanesborough (grade A minus), Lenox (grade A minus)

#5. Worcester County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 468

- Population: 858,898

- Median household income: $88,524

- Median home value: $363,200 (66% own)

- Median rent: $1,263 (34% rent)

- Top public schools: MA Academy for Math & Science School (grade A+), Westborough High School (grade A+), Spring Street Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School (grade A+), Cushing Academy (grade A+), Bancroft School (grade A+)

- Top places: Shrewsbury (grade A+), Westborough (grade A+), Southborough (grade A+)

#4. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 276

- Population: 785,443

- Median household income: $87,669

- Median home value: $650,900 (36% own)

- Median rent: $1,953 (64% rent)

- Top public schools: Boston Latin School (grade A+), Excel Academy Charter School - East Boston (grade A+), Boston Latin Academy (grade A)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Boston University Academy (grade A+), The Roxbury Latin School (grade A+)

- Top places: Back Bay (grade A+), North End (grade A+), Bay Village (grade A+)

#3. Hampshire County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 181

- Population: 153,931

- Median household income: $84,025

- Median home value: $344,200 (69% own)

- Median rent: $1,263 (31% rent)

- Top public schools: Amherst Regional Middle School (grade A), Northampton High School (grade A), Anne T. Dunphy School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Williston Northampton School (grade A+), The MacDuffie School (grade A+), The Hartsbrook School (grade A)

- Top places: Pelham (grade A+), Northampton (grade A), Hadley (grade A)

#2. Norfolk County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 108

- Population: 722,112

- Median household income: $120,621

- Median home value: $612,100 (68% own)

- Median rent: $1,933 (32% rent)

- Top public schools: Brookline High School (grade A+), Wellesley Senior High School (grade A+), Sharon High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), Milton Academy (grade A+), St. Sebastian's School (grade A+)

- Top places: Brookline (grade A+), Sharon (grade A+), Wellesley (grade A+)

#1. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 107

- Population: 1,623,109

- Median household income: $121,304

- Median home value: $654,300 (61% own)

- Median rent: $2,004 (39% rent)

- Top public schools: Lexington High School (grade A+), Weston High School (grade A+), Newton North High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Groton School (grade A+), Middlesex School (grade A+), Concord Academy (grade A+)

- Top places: Cambridgeport (grade A+), Cambridge (grade A+), Mid-Cambridge (grade A+)

