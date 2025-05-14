The best burger in America, according to a health expert

May is National Burger Month and Hims is helping you celebrate with a roundup of the healthiest fast food burgers in the country.

It's also that time of year when many people are working toward various health goals, whether that's getting ready for a summer beach vacation or working on improving overall health and nutrition, so we decided to rank the nation's most popular burgers based on how healthy they are.

While burgers may not come to mind when you think of healthy eating, if you need a quick meal on the go and are craving a burger, some options are definitely healthier than others, and you can still make it work to fit into your meal planning.

What's healthiest for you may be slightly different depending on your health goals, but we partnered with a physician specializing in obesity medicine and SVP of Weight Loss at Hims, Dr. Craig Primack, to determine a methodology that includes a broad nutritional analysis.

Here are the six label categories we looked at as part of the ranking process:

Hims looked at the five top burgers on the menus at the most burger chains in the U.S. That excludes some common options like a regular hamburger or cheeseburger from McDonald's, while still capturing most of their bestsellers like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

Key Findings

Shake Shack dominates with three out of the top four healthiest burgers. These burgers also had the least amount of net carbs.

with three out of the top four healthiest burgers. These burgers also had the least amount of net carbs. The burgers with the most calories also tended to be the burgers with the most protein , which can complicate the health equation.

, which can complicate the health equation. Some double and bacon burgers rank well thanks to higher protein and lower sugar and carb content.

Top 10 Healthiest and Unhealthiest Fast Food Burgers

It's here: the 10 best fast food burgers to help you be mindful of your health and weight loss diet goals while still treating yourself to your drive-thru favorites.

Chart of the 10 healthiest fast food burgers (Stacker/Stacker)

Hims

10 Healthiest Fast Food Burgers

1. Freddy's Double Steakburger (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)

2. SmokeShack (Shake Shack)

3. Avocado Bacon Burger (Shake Shack)

4. ShackBurger (Shake Shack)

5. Double SONIC Smasher (SONIC Drive-In)

6. Freddy's Original Bacon and Cheese Double (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)

7. Double-Double (In-N-Out Burger)

8. ButterBurger (Culver's), McDouble (McDonald's), and Triple SONIC Smasher (SONIC Drive-In)—TIED

Fast Food Burgers Ranked by Nutritional Value

1. Freddy's Double Steakburger (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)

2. SmokeShack (Shake Shack)

3. Avocado Bacon Burger (Shake Shack)

4. ShackBurger (Shake Shack)

5. Double SONIC Smasher (SONIC Drive-In)

6. Freddy's Original Bacon and Cheese Double (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)

7. Double-Double (In-N-Out Burger)

8. ButterBurger (Culver's), McDouble (McDonald's), and Triple SONIC Smasher (SONIC Drive-In)—TIED

11. Mushroom & Swiss (Culver's)

12. Hamburger (In-N-Out Burger)

13. ButterBurger Cheese (Culver's)

14. California Style Double (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers) and Cheeseburger (In-N-Out Burger)—TIED

16. Double ShackBurger (Shake Shack) and Prime Rib Steak Burger (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)—TIED

18. Cheesy Bacon SuperSONIC Stack (SONIC Drive-In)

19. The Culver's Bacon Deluxe (Culver's)

20. Cheesy Bacon SONIC Stack (SONIC Drive-In)

21. The Culver's Deluxe (Culver's)

22. Big Mac (McDonald's)

23. Son of Baconator (Wendy's)

24. Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger (Dairy Queen) and Quarter Pounder with Cheese (McDonald's)—TIED

26. Bacon & Cheese Whataburger (Whataburger) and Dave's Single (Wendy's)—TIED

28. Shack Stack (Shake Shack)

29. Jalapeno & Cheese Whataburger (Whataburger)

30. Hardee's Frisco (Hardee's)

31. Whopper (Burger King)

32. Whataburger (Whataburger)

33. Grilled Cheese Steakburger Double Patty (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)

34. Double Whopper (Burger King) and FlameThrower Signature Stackburger (Dairy Queen)—TIED

36. Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger (Jack in the Box)

37. Garlic Butter Bacon Cheeseburger (SONIC Drive-In)

38. Double Meat Whataburger (Whataburger)

39. Bacon Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger (Dairy Queen)

40. Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese (McDonald's) and Single Western Bacon Cheeseburger (Carl's Jr.)—TIED

42. Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe (McDonald's)

43. Baconator (Wendy's) and Bacon Burger (Five Guys)—TIED

45. Hamburger (Five Guys)

46. Bacon Cheeseburger (Hardee's) and Dave's Double (Wendy's)—TIED

48. Steakhouse Bacon Whopper (Burger King)

49. California Classic Double Cheeseburger (Carl's Jr.)

50. Single Famous Star (Carl's Jr.)

51. Bacon Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

52. Triple Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford (Checkers and Rally's)

53. Two Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger (Dairy Queen)

54. Baconzilla! (Checkers and Rally's)

55. Bacon Double Smashed Jack (Jack in the Box)

56. Triple Whopper (Burger King)

57. Famous Star (Hardee's)

58. Dave's Triple (Wendy's)

59. Cheeseburger (Five Guys)

60. Double Hardee's Frisco (Hardee's)

61. Big Buford (Checkers and Rally's)

62. Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford (Checkers and Rally's)

63. Big Angus Famous Star (Carl's Jr.) and Triple Meat Whataburger (Whataburger)

65. Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger (Carl's Jr.)

66. Super Star (Hardee's)

67. Bacon King (Burger King)

68. Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger (Dairy Queen)

69. Classic Smashed Jack (Jack in the Box)

70. Triple Big Buford (Checkers and Rally's)

71. Bacon & Swiss Buttery Smashed Jack (Jack in the Box)

72. Buttery Smashed Jack (Jack in the Box)

Fast Food Burger Trends Revealed

Stick to your personal goals by looking at the best and worst burgers in each nutrition category.

Which Fast Food Burgers Have the Most Protein?

Bigger burgers mean more protein, which can help meet your daily nutrition goals. Just keep an eye out for higher calorie counts.

Fast Food Burgers With the Most Protein

Bacon King (Burger King): 107.4 grams Triple Whopper (Burger King): 72.5 grams Dave's Triple (Wendy's): 70 grams

Fast Food Burgers With the Least Protein

Hamburger (In-N-Out Burger): 16 grams ButterBurger (Culver's) and Cheeseburger (In-N-Out Burger): 20 grams McDouble (McDonald's): 22 grams

Which Fast Food Burgers Have the Most Calories?

The burgers with the most protein are also the highest in calories, another important metric to be mindful of.

Fast Food Burgers With the Most Calories

Bacon King (Burger King): 1710 calories Triple Whopper (Burger King): 1170 calories Dave's Triple (Wendy's): 1160 calories

Fast Food Burgers With the Least Calories

Hamburger (In-N-Out Burger): 360 calories ButterBurger (Culver's) and McDouble (McDonald's): 390 calories Cheeseburger (In-N-Out Burger): 430 calories

Which Fast Food Burgers Have the Most Trans Fat?

Some burgers have quite high trans fat content, but five options have none at all.

Fast Food Burgers With the Most Trans Fat

Bacon Double Smashed Jack (Jack In the Box) and Dave's Triple (Wendy's): 4.5 grams Baconator (Wendy's), Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger (Jack In the Box), Dave's Double (Wendy's), Double Hardee's Frisco (Hardee's), and Super Star (Hardee's): 3 grams Bacon King (Burger King): 2.8 grams

Fast Food Burgers With No Trans Fat

Cheeseburger (In-N-Out Burger), Cheesy Bacon SONIC Stack (SONIC Drive-In), Cheesy Bacon SuperSONIC Stack (SONIC Drive-In), Double-Double (In-N-Out Burger), Hamburger (In-N-Out Burger)

Which Fast Food Burgers Have the Most Net Carbs?

The amount of carbs in a burger bun can vary greatly. The BigMac, for instance, is famous for its third bun yet it doesn't appear in the top three list of burgers with the most net carbs. This metric also likely drove the Avocado Bacon Burger, ShackBurger, and SmokeShack burger to the top of our overall list of healthy options.

Fast Food Burgers With the Most Net Carbs

Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger (Carl's Jr.): 74 grams Single Western Bacon Cheeseburger (Carl's Jr.): 73 grams Steakhouse Bacon Whopper (Burger King): 60 grams

Fast Food Burgers With the Least Net Carbs

Avocado Bacon Burger and ShackBurger (Shake Shack): 26 grams Double ShackBurger (Shake Shack): 27 grams SmokeShack (Shake Shack): 28 grams

Methodology: How Scores Were Calculated

To determine the healthiest burgers in America, Hims evaluated menus from the country's top burger chains based on 2024 revenue. The fast food restaurants included in the analysis were McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, SONIC Drive-In, Jack in the Box, Whataburger, Culver's, Five Guys, Hardee's, Carl's Jr., In-N-Out Burger, Shake Shack, Checkers and Rally's, and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Hims evaluated up to five burgers on each restaurant's permanent menu (as available) based on the following nutrition metrics: calories, protein, trans fat, saturated fat, net carbs, and sugar. We used a 2x multiplier for calories and trans fat and a 3x multiplier for protein.

3 Ways to Keep Your Burger Meal As Healthy As Possible

Before you place your order, consider making a few alterations to maximize the nutritional content of your meal.

Make your calories count. Not all calories are created equally, so if you're on a weight loss journey aim for your personal target calorie count by choosing more nutritious ingredients in your meal. For instance, a double burger, which has more protein content, would be a better choice than fries and a single burger. (Wondering how much protein you need? Check out this protein calculator.) Also watch for hidden ingredients lurking in burgers, such as higher sugar count and carbs in buns. For instance, some restaurants report adding high fructose corn syrup to buns for extra sweetness. Opt for a healthier side. Instead of making a meal with fries as your side, consider getting a salad or fruit slices instead. French fries are high in fat, oil, and salt, all of which decrease the overall nutritional profile of this fast food staple. Just be mindful of sneaky calories and sugar content in the salad dressing. Grab a low-calorie drink. You can find a wide variety of drink options when you grab a burger at a fast food restaurant, but adding a high-sugar drink can add a lot of calories to your meal. Water is, of course, the healthiest option, but an unsweetened iced tea or the occasional diet soda are also better options. If you're craving a soda, sparkling water can also be a satisfying option.

This story was produced by Hims and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.