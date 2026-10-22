Autumn is a top-100 baby name. October is not: The trends behind seasonal names

Autumn is an evocative name that ranks 88th among girls’ names. More than 2,800 babies were given the name in 2025. October, on the other hand, hardly gets any attention, and only 49 babies were given the name last year.

Both are seasonal names, but Social Security Administration data reveals that there is a significant split between the two. It turns out these two aren't alone when it comes to names related to seasons. AnyWho leveraged 2025 SSA Baby Name data to show which seasonal and weather-adjacent names parents lean toward, and which they shy away from.

1. Autumn: The category leader

With 2,805 births in 2025, Autumn is the clear leader among season-inspired monikers for girls. It peaked back in 1998 at 77th, but has slipped slightly further in recent years to 82nd in 2020 and 88th in 2025. It carries only one hard stop with the letter ‘t’ and is a rhythmic name that evokes coziness.

2. Summer: Settled, not soaring

Sitting comfortably at 152nd for girls, with 1,973 births, Summer is actually up in popularity from 2015 when it sat at 193rd. However, it has stayed flat at right around the same mark since 2020, and its peak happened in 1998 when it reached 131st. Every sound in it flows, with no hard stops.

3. June: The vintage comeback

June climbed from 281st in 2015 to 150th in 2025 for girls, with 1,978 births. Its peak happened all the way back in 1925 when it reached 39th. This vintage name is a single short syllable with a soft nasal ending.

4. August: The strongest climber

August hit an all-time record of 3,958 births in 2025, earning a rank of 81st for boys. The name has two hard stops with ‘g’ and ‘t.’

5. Winter: Climbed, then cooled

Winter has had a bit of a rollercoaster decade, peaking back in 2022 at 305th for girls, with 1,118 births, but then sliding down to 426th in 2025. It was 315th back in 2020, but it has actually shown an increase in popularity over the years. It was 547th in 2015.

6. April: The stalled former hit

Once a popular name, April has fallen from 26th among names for girls, with 11,517 births in 1980 down to 542nd with 557 births in 2025. That’s a continued decline from 517th in 2020.

7. Spring: A 1970s experiment

Spring first popped up in 1951 and peaked in 1976 with 251 births. In 2025, though, a mere 17 babies were given the name Spring. It seems the name has never had the same appeal as the other seasons.

8. May: Familiar but mostly historical

May comes in at 1,233rd for girls, with 183 births. While not near the top, this is still a rebound from 1,714th in 2020. Its true peak was back in 1919, though, which makes it a vintage gem like June.

9. January: Recognizable, then gone

What is arguably one of the more distinctive names on this list isn’t quite as popular anymore. January peaked in 1978 with 257 births, but in 2025, only nine babies were given the name. That’s down even further from 19 babies in 2020.

10. October: Timely, evocative and virtually unused

October had just 49 births in 2025, ranking it 3,757th among girls. Its peak was back in 2022 at 77 births, highlighting just how uncommon the name is. The three hard stops of ‘k’, ‘t’, and ‘b’ could be to blame, and its lack of flow may contribute to its struggle to rise through the ranks.

Time of year’s effect on baby names

American births tend to peak in the late summer and early fall. August has the most births of any month in recent years, but some of the most common birthdays historically fall in September. October is close behind, but while a baby can be born then, it turns out they are rarely named after their birth month.

This story was produced by AnyWho and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.