The 30 most popular homes for sale in Boston

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Boston metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 68 Vernon St, Newton, MA 02458
- Views: 4,087
- List price: $899,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,740
- Price per square foot: $517.18
#2. 171 Fort Hill St, Hingham, MA 02043
- Views: 4,046
- List price: $1,299,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,843
- Price per square foot: $456.91
#3. 15 N Beacon St, # 412 Boston, MA 02134
- Views: 3,394
- List price: $462,161
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 707
- Price per square foot: $653.69
#4. 83 Madison Ave, Quincy, MA 02169
- Views: 3,327
- List price: $699,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,066
- Price per square foot: $338.82
#5. 35 Tower Rd, Lexington, MA 02421
- Views: 3,232
- List price: $1,168,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,900
- Price per square foot: $614.74
#6. 78 North St, Danvers, MA 01923
- Views: 3,116
- List price: $635,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,265
- Price per square foot: $280.35
#7. 24 Fisher Rd, Weymouth, MA 02190
- Views: 3,036
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,672
- Price per square foot: $403.71
#8. 83 Edgemont Rd, Braintree, MA 02184
- Views: 2,949
- List price: $729,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,135
- Price per square foot: $341.87
#9. 37 Wolf Pine Way, Concord, MA 01742
- Views: 2,824
- List price: $1,499,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $499.67
#10. 140 Livingstone Ave, Beverly, MA 01915
- Views: 2,810
- List price: $6,500,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,564
- Price per square foot: $859.33
#11. 25 Columbia St, Wellesley, MA 02481
- Views: 2,803
- List price: $1,350,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,667
- Price per square foot: $506.19
#12. 263 Common St, Belmont, MA 02478
- Views: 2,780
- List price: $1,950,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,691
- Price per square foot: $724.64
#13. 369 Border Rd, Concord, MA 01742
- Views: 2,762
- List price: $1,095,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,112
- Price per square foot: $351.86
#14. 31 Cherry Ln, # 31 Hopkinton, MA 01748
- Views: 2,654
- List price: $1,275,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,505
- Price per square foot: $508.98
#15. 104 Church St, Winchester, MA 01890
- Views: 2,629
- List price: $1,285,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,696
- Price per square foot: $476.63
#16. 49 Liberty St, Rockland, MA 02370
- Views: 2,624
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,283
- Price per square foot: $197.11
#17. 21 Glenley Ter, Boston, MA 02135
- Views: 2,614
- List price: $1,250,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,493
- Price per square foot: $357.86
#18. 73 Connell St, Quincy, MA 02169
- Views: 2,613
- List price: $599,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,528
- Price per square foot: $392.02
#19. 231 Larch, Row Wenham, MA 01984
- Views: 2,578
- List price: $895,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,495
- Price per square foot: $358.72
#20. 432 Grove St, Braintree, MA 02184
- Views: 2,555
- List price: $659,999
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,164
- Price per square foot: $304.99
#21. 789 Concord, Tpke Arlington, MA 02476
- Views: 2,475
- List price: $899,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,427
- Price per square foot: $370.42
#22. 7 Gowing Ln, North Reading, MA 01864
- Views: 2,401
- List price: $700,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,879
- Price per square foot: $372.54
#23. 470 Nahatan St, Norwood, MA 02062
- Views: 2,400
- List price: $775,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,027
- Price per square foot: $754.63
#24. 39 Chester St, Arlington, MA 02476
- Views: 2,326
- List price: $849,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500
- Price per square foot: $566.60
#25. 306 Manning St, Needham, MA 02492
- Views: 2,322
- List price: $1,795,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,455
- Price per square foot: $731.16
#26. 235 Curve St, Dedham, MA 02026
- Views: 2,316
- List price: $674,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,521
- Price per square foot: $443.13
#27. 21, Walpole Norwood, MA 02062
- Views: 2,312
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 3,452
- Price per square foot: $173.78
#28. 278 Hillside Ave, Arlington, MA 02476
- Views: 2,298
- List price: $1,690,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,900
- Price per square foot: $582.76
#29. 9, Fernway Lynnfield, MA 01940
- Views: 2,283
- List price: $969,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,540
- Price per square foot: $273.73
#30. 855 Barretts Mill Rd, Concord, MA 01742
- Views: 2,273
- List price: $835,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,816
- Price per square foot: $459.80
