25 Investigates: ICE captures 2 foreign nationals accused of rape

BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned that two men accused of rape, including one wanted for the rape of a 5-year-old child, are facing immediate deportation.

Federal immigration authorities say both men were living in Massachusetts unlawfully.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 52-year-old Joshua Wright in Mashpee. Wright is a citizen of Jamaica, and ICE said he’s been unlawfully present in the U.S. for more than two years. ICE said he was lawfully admitted to the U.S. in July 2020 but remained more than two years beyond his visa expiration.

A law enforcement source says ICE learned of Wright after he was charged with 2 counts of rape and one count of assault with attempt to rape in Massachusetts. He was arraigned in the Falmouth District Court in Falmouth on Oct. 27. Those charges remain pending.

ICE says its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) issued an immigration detainer with the court seeking his custody, but he was already out on bail when ICE agents found him and arrested him on Nov. 7.

ICE also said they arrested 37-year-old Saulo Cardosa on Martha’s Vineyard.

He’s wanted for the rape of a 5-year-old child in Brazil.

ICE says Cardosa has been wanted by Brazilian law enforcement authorities for failure to serve a 14-year prison sentence for the child rape charges he was convicted of in May 2019.

ICE says Cardoso entered the U.S. at an unknown date. ICE’s ERO launched an investigation after being alerted to his potential presence and arrested him Nov. 14.

As 25 Investigates has been reporting, the ICE Boston field office says there’s been a significant increase in the number of foreign fugitives coming to Massachusetts to escape charges in their home countries.

An ICE spokesperson said: “Enforcement and Removal Operations is focused on smart, effective immigration enforcement that protects the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of our communities and the integrity of our immigration laws.”

The spokesperson added: “Entering the United States without authorization is a violation of federal law, and those who do so may be subject to administrative arrest, and in some cases, criminal prosecution.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group