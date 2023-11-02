25 Investigates: Foreign fugitive arrested at shelter for migrants on Cape Cod

BOSTON — A foreign fugitive was found living in state-provided housing on Joint Base Cape Cod, according to a statement released by ICE Boston.

Sources told 25 Investigates 38-year-old Jordano Gotopo-Lopez was convicted of homicide in Venezuela. He’s been wanted in that country since 2006 for violating conditions of his sentencing.

Gotopo-Lopez was living in an emergency shelter set up for migrants and other homeless families, according to ICE. The base also houses military families including members of the Coast Guard. He was arrested without incident.

Gotopo-Lopez entered the United States at the Eagle Pass, Texas border crossing in July. ICE said that he was processed and given a notice to report himself to immigration authorities in 60 days, but never showed up.

In March, 25 Investigates reported on an increase in foreign fugitives found hiding in Massachusetts. According to ICE, 37 violent offenders have been captured this year – including ten people wanted in their home countries for murder.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D) opened the shelter on the base in response to the surge of migrants that have been arriving in Massachusetts from the southern and northern border.

There are around 7,400 families currently in emergency housing. Healey’s administration has said the shelter system is nearing capacity, and a process is needed to screen candidates and prioritize who can get space.

Massachusetts has a law that guarantees everyone shelter and is considered a “sanctuary” state.

Sources tell 25 Investigates, the state does not use federal immigration data to screen migrants entering shelters and in September, 25 Investigates reported that the RMV stopped sharing license and other registry data with ICE.

In a statement, ICE Boston Field Director, Todd M. Lyons said, “The people of Massachusetts have a right to be made aware of potential risks to their public safety, especially when an unlawfully present fugitive living in housing provided by the Commonwealth, is present in their community.”

An email requesting the steps taken by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to screen migrants seeking shelter space was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group