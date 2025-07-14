25 Investigates: Gabriel House owner paid $950k settlement to state over kickback allegations

FALL RIVER, Mass. — 25 Investigates reached out the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office to learn about any previous legal issues concerning the owner of Gabriel House, the Fall River assisted living facility where a deadly fire claimed the lives of 9 residents.

The facility is owned by Dennis Etzkorn, who also owns Gabriel Care LLC, an adult foster care company involved in a kickback allegation case nearly a decade ago.

The A.G.O. provided documents detailing the settlement to 25 Investigates, revealing that Gabriel Care LLC, Etzkorn, and his program director were accused of offering $150 kickbacks to MassHealth members and caregivers for referrals.

In November of 2015, Gabriel Care LLC and Dennis Etzkorn reached a settlement agreement with the state, paying $950,000 to resolve the kickback allegations. The charges were dismissed by the Attorney General’s Office as part of the settlement.

It’s important to note that these allegations did not involve the Gabriel House assisted living facility and were unrelated to safety concerns.

25 Investigates has reached out to Gabriel Care LLC for comment but has not heard back.

The AG’s full report can be read below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

