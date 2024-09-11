News

206 Mass. residents and natives were killed in 9/11. Here is a list of their names

On Sept. 11, 2001, our country changed, and thousands lost their wife, husband, sister, brother, mother, father or friend.

The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed 2,996 people and injured more than 6,000 others. Of the 2,996, 206 of them either lived in Massachusetts or were from Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund will host the state’s annual commemoration at the State House on Wednesday. The names of each victim with local ties will be read at an 8:30 a.m. ceremony.

In honor of the 23rd anniversary, here are their names. If you click a name you will read their story.

Stephen G. Adams
Gertrude “Trudi” Alagero
Anna S.W. Allison
Barbara Arestegui
Myra Aronson
Yaphet Aryee
Garnet “Ace” Bailey
Christine Johanna Barbuto
Mark Lawrence Bavis
Graham Berkeley
David W. Bernard
Mark Bingham
Jeffrey D. Bittner
Susan Leigh Blair
Kelly Booms
Carol Bouchard
John B. Cahill
Michael R. Canty
Christoffer M. Carstanjen
Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey
William Caspar
Swarna Chalasani
Stephen Cherry
Geoffrey William Cloud
Jeffrey D. Collman
Kevin Patrick Connors
Jeffrey William Coombs
John “Jay” Corcoran
Fredrick John Cox
Tara Kathleen Creamer
Thelma Cuccinello
Patrick J. Currivan
Dorothy de Araujo
Gerald F. DeConto
Manuel Del Valle
Gerard P. Dewan
Simon Dhanani
David DiMeglio
Donald A. DiTullio
Alberto Dominguez

Jamie Lynn Fallon

Alexander M. Filipov

John R. Fisher

Richard Fitzsimons

Carol Flyzik

Alan Friedlander

Paul J. Friedman

Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe

Thomas Edward Galvin

Douglas Gardner

Peter A. Gay

Linda Mae George

Edmund Glazer

Lynn Catherine Goodchild

Peter M. Goodrich

Lisa Fenn Gordenstein

Douglas A. Gowell

Andrew Curry Green

Donald Freeman Greene

Francis Grogan

Philip Guza

Paige Farley Hackel

Maile Hale

Carl Hammond

Christine Lee Hanson

Peter Burton Hanson

Sue Kim Hanson

Gerald Hardacre

Melissa Harrington-Hughes

Eric Hartono

John C. Hartz

Peter P. Hashem

James E. Hayden

Robert J. Hayes

Roberta Bernstein Heber

Edward R. Hennessy

Norberto Hernandez

Todd R. Hill

Cora Hidalgo Holland

Herbert Wilson Homer

John Nicholas Humber

William Christopher Hunt

Waleed Joseph Iskandar

Erik Hans Isbrandtsen

Aaron J. Jacobs

Ariel L. Jacobs

Jason K. Jacobs

Robert A. Jalbert

Gricelda E. Garo James

Amy Nicole Jarret

John Jenkins

Joseph Jenkins

Charles E. Jones

Jennifer Lynn Kane

Robin L. Kaplan

Robert A. Kaulfers

Richard Keane

Barbara A. Keating

Ralph F. Kershaw

Brian Kevin Kinney

David P. Kovalcin

Kathryn L. LaBorie

Judy C. Larocque

Natalie “Janis” Lasden

Robert G. LeBlanc

Dong Lee

Joseph A. Lenihan

Jeffrey LeVeen

Daniel Lewin

Sara Low

Sean P. Lynch

Marianne MacFarlane
Susan McAleney Mackay
L. “Neil” Mariani
Kenneth J. Marino,FDNY
Karen Martin
Joseph Mathai
Margaret Mattic
Kevin M. McCarthy
Juliana Valentine McCourt
Ruth Clifford McCourt
Michael Gregory McGinty
Thomas F. McGuinness
Gavin McMahon
Christopher Daniel Mello
Stuart Todd Meltzer
Raymond Joseph Metz
Martin P. Michelstein
Craig J. Miller
Antonio Montoya
Carlos Montoya
Laura Lee Defazio Morabito
Christopher M. Morrison
Brian Joseph Murphy
Mildred Rose Naiman
Shawn M. Nassaney
Laurie Olsen Neira
Renee Tetreault Newell
Kathleen Ann Nicosia
Jacqueline Norton
Robert Norton
Capt. John Ogonowski
Leah E. Oliver
Seamus O’Neal
Betty Ann Ong
Jane M. Orth
Marie Pappalardo
Robert Pattison
Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli
Todd D. Pelino
Berinthia Berenson Perkins
Jean Peterson
Dennis J. Pierce
Everett “Marty” Proctor
Carrie Beth Progen
Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo
Patrick J. Quigley IV
Jonathan C. Randall
David E. Retik
Vanesha Richards
Fredrick Rimmele, MD
Isaias Rivera
Waleska Martinez Rivera
Stephen L. Roach
Raymond J. Rocha
Laura Rockefeller
Jean D. Rogér
Philip M. Rosenzweig
Richard Barry Ross
Michael Craig Rothberg
James M. Roux
Jessica Leigh Sachs
Rahma Salie
Jesus “JR” Sanchez
Matthew Carmen Sellitto
Kathleen Shearer
Robert M. Shearer
Antoinette Sherman
Jane Louise Simpkin
Heather Smith
Dianne Bullis Snyder
Timmothy C. Stout
Edward W. Straub
Brian David Sweeney
Madeline Amy Sweeney
Kevin T. Szocik
Deborah Tavolarella
Leonard Taylor
Michael Theodoridis
Eric Thorpe
Alicia Titus
Amy E. Toyen
Daniel Trant
Jim Trentini
Mary Trentini
Tyler Ugolyn
Michael Augustine Uliano
Kenneth E. Waldie
Meta Fuller Waller
Stephen Ward
William Michael Weems
John J. Wenckus
Peter M. West
Maudlyn A. White
Candace Lee Williams
Christopher R. Zarba Jr.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read