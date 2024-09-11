‘Never Forget’: Massachusetts to commemorate 23rd anniversary of 9/11 at State House

BOSTON — Remembering September 11, 2001, several events are scheduled Wednesday in Boston to honor the victims who died 23 years ago.

Of the 2,996 people who lost their lives on 9/11, 206 lived in or were from Massachusetts.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., people will gather on the front steps of the State House where they’ll be welcomed by members of the Massachusetts 9/11 fund.

Governor Healey will be there and the Boston Fire A capella group will sing the National Anthem.

At 8:46 a.m. there will be a moment of silence. This is the time the first plane, which departed from Boston’s Logan Airport, hit the World Trade Center.

Then the names of the victims will be read.

At 9:40 a.m., another ceremony begins inside of the State House, in the House Chamber.

That’s where the Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery will be awarded by the Lt. Governor.

9:40 a.m. is just a few minutes after a plane crashed into the Pentagon.

The full schedule includes:

8:30 a.m. | Moment of Silence and Reading of Names, Front Steps of the Massachusetts State House

Welcome – Karin Giansanti, MA 9/11 Fund Family Advisory Member

“To Where You Are” by Josh Groban

Governor Maura Healey, presiding

American Flag Presentation ‘Star Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key performed by Boston Fire Dept. Acapella Group

The Flag will be presented in honor of those who died on September 11, 2001, Environmental Color Guard

Taps

LTC (Ret) Samuel Poulten and TBD

8:46 a.m. | Moment of Silence

“We Remember Them” – Diane Hunt

Reading of the Names for our Family Members and Friends Readers: Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Mayor Michelle Wu, Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro, Pat and Bob Hoban, Pamela Hayes, Joyce Ng and Sicilia Ng-Packard, Diane Hunt, Elena Salinas (Flight Attendant Amercian Airlines) Teresa Mathai, Captain Brad Nordgren (Chief Pilot of American Airline), Lisa Morales, Barbara Bowen (Flight Attendant Amercian Airlines), Karin Giansanti.

Bell Ringing – Sicilia Ng-Packard

9:40 a.m. | Commemoration Observance & Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery Presentation, Massachusetts State House Chamber of the House of Representatives

The Pledge of Allegiance

Welcome – Speaker Pro Tempore of the House of Representatives of Massachusetts, Kate Hogan

Family Emcee – Teresa Mathai

Musical Performance by the Andover Choral Society

Video of Keynote Speaker, Deborah Rivlin, and Community of Care Video

Poem – Pat Hoban

“We Remember Them” Video Tribute

The 2024 Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll

Benediction – Father Jack Graham

Musical Performance by the Andover Choral Society

Closing Remarks

Speaker Pro Tempore of the House of Representatives of Massachusetts, Kate Hogan. Sign Language interpretation provided by the MA Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

1:30 p.m. | Wreath Laying Ceremony – Boston Public Garden, 9/11 Contemplative Garden

Mayor Michelle Wu, presiding

Laying the Wreath with Mayor Wu, Pat, and Bob Hoban

Emcee – Karin Giansanti

Bagpipes from Boston Police Gaelic Column

“God Bless America” by Irving Berlin – performed by Boston Police Officer Steve McNulty

