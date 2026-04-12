Winners of the 2026 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

LONDON — The winners of the 2026 Olivier Awards handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Musical: “Paddington The Musical”

New Play: “Punch”

New Entertainment or Comedy: “Oh, Mary!”

Family Show: “The Boy at the Back of the Class”

Revival: “All My Sons”

Musical Revival: “Into The Woods”

Actress-Play: Rosamund Pike, “Inter Alia”

Actor-Play: Jack Holden, “Kenrex”

Actress-Musical: Rachel Zegler, “Evita”

Actor-Musical: James Hameed and Arti Shah, “Paddington The Musical”

Supporting Actor-Play: Paapa Essiedu, “All My Sons”

Supporting Actress-Play: Julie Hesmondhalgh, “Punch”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, “Paddington The Musical”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Tom Edden, “Paddington The Musical”

Director: Luke Sheppard, “Paddington the Musical”

Outstanding Musical Contribution: Chris Fenwick and Sean Hayes, “Goodnight Oscar”

Theater Choreography: “Evita”

New Opera Production: “Dead Man Walking”

New Dance Production: “Into the Hairy”

Set Design: “Paddington The Musical”

Lighting Design: “Into The Woods”

Sound Design: “Kenrex”

Costume Design: “Paddington The Musical”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “The Glass Menagerie” at the Yard Theatre

Special Award: Elaine Paige

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