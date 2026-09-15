Taylor Swift skips the Emmys for Arrowhead, cheering on hubby Travis Kelce alongside Tom Cruise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, and sitting alongside Tom Cruise, to watch new husband Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs open the NFL season against the Denver Broncos.

It was the first time Swift has seen Kelce play since they were married over the summer.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner decided to skip the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, though it wasn't necessarily a big surprise. Even though “The Eras Tour: The Final Show” was nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), the category winner already was announced at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, with “The Muppet Show” taking top honors.

The Emmys had fun with the possibility of Swift's attendance, airing a recorded bit where the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” cast, led by host Mariska Hargitay, is trying to figure out whether she will be there. Swift herself appears at the end, though not as herself.

“Maybe she’ll do one those cool, pre-taped sketch things to support the host,” Swift's character says.

Rather than spend the evening at the Peacock Theater, Swift was in the theater that first brought her and Kelce together.

Their romance began after she performed at Arrowhead Stadium, and Kelce tried and failed to deliver her a friendship bracelet as a fan. Kelce took to social media to invite her to watch him play, Swift took him up on the offer for a 2023 game against the Bears, and their relationship blossomed from there, ultimately leading up to their star-studded wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Adam Sandler served as the surprise officiant that night, while Stevie Nicks performed to a crowd of sports and entertainment icons, including actors Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Hugh Grant and Ethan Hawke; models Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss; comic Chris Rock; film director Steven Spielberg; and plenty of NFL players, including retired quarterback Tom Brady and several of Kelce’s teammates.

“The ceremony was gorgeous,” Kelce's brother and retired Eagles center Jason Kelce said on ESPN's pregame show. “They did such an incredible job, Adam Sandler officiated it in a very Adam Sandler, beautiful way. From then on, it was a party.”

It has been a busy summer for the newlyweds, even though Swift is not on tour. Kelce has been building his business portfolio, which includes his decision to buy a small share of David Blitzer's stake in his hometown Cleveland Guardians.

Some thought Kelce might retire after last season, when the Chiefs struggled to a 6-11 finish and his good friend and quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore ligaments in his left knee. Instead, he decided to return for a 14th season, and Mahomes rehabbed in time to be on the field against the Broncos as the Chiefs try to rebound from their first losing season since 2012.

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