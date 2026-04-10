Release is on hold for the man cleared of killing Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

NEW YORK — A man who was convicted and then cleared of killing rap star Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC will remain jailed for now as prosecutors seek to stop his release on $1 million bond.

Karl Jordan Jr. had been positioned for release as soon as Friday. But then federal prosecutors appealed a judge's decision granting him bond with electronic monitoring, and the judge agreed Friday to put it on hold while that appeal plays out.

A message seeking comment was sent to Jordan's attorneys. Prosecutors declined to comment.

Jordan and another man, Ronald Washington, were convicted in 2024, more than two decades after the Run-DMC turntable ace was gunned down in his recording studio. Both men had pleaded not guilty.

This past December, a judge overturned Jordan’s conviction and acquitted him, while upholding the verdict against Washington.

Prosecutors argued that Jordan should remain behind bars while they appeal his acquittal and he awaits trial on unrelated drug charges. He has pleaded not guilty to those.

Jordan's lawyers said the 42-year-old, who was seriously wounded in a stabbing in Brooklyn's troubled federal jail, ought to get bond. A roster of loved ones has agreed to co-sign the bond and to put up properties amounting to everything they have, his attorneys said.

Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, and his fellow Run-DMC members helped launch rap into music’s mainstream with 1980s hits including “It’s Tricky” and a remake of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

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