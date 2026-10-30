Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff file for divorce after 3 years of marriage

NEW YORK — Actor Margaret Qualley and Grammy winner Jack Antonoff have filed for divorce after three years of marriage, according to court records.

The case was filed Friday in Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn, New York, and is listed as an uncontested matrimonial action. Qualley is listed as the plaintiff, and Antonoff as the defendant.

Attorneys for Qualley and Antonoff did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The couple separated in July.

Qualley, 32, is an actor known for films including "The Substance" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Antonoff, 42, is a 14-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer who has worked with artists including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter. He is also a member of the band Bleachers.

The couple began dating in 2021 and married in August 2023.

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