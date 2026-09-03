Former first lady Jill Biden, writers and activists honor Gloria Steinem, who has died at 92

Former first lady Jill Biden, writers and social justice activists are lauding Gloria Steinem as a revolutionary and inspiring figure.

The celebrated author and activist, who became one of the most visible symbols and potent voices of the U.S. women's movement, died Wednesday at her home in New York City. She was 92.

Jill Biden

“Gloria Steinem understood that women’s equality begins with the freedom to make decisions about our own bodies, health, and futures. For decades, she fought to make that freedom real for generations of women and girls. She spoke up when it was difficult, listened to those whose voices too often went unheard, and never stopped pushing our country forward. Joe and I are holding Gloria’s loved ones in our hearts today. Her voice changed our country, and her courage will continue to inspire us to keep fighting for the freedoms she spent her life defending.” — the former first lady, on social media.

Roxane Gay

“Gloria was one of a kind. Genuine, generous, curious, thoughtful. She lived a staggering life and her passing is a staggering loss tempered only by the ferocity of her legacy.” — the writer, commenting on Instagram.

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Abigail Disney

“Everything Gloria did was rooted in kindness. It flowed through her political activism.” — her friend and fellow activist, to The Associated Press.

Rachel Cargle

“Gloria, you changed my life. You seeded a fire in me that would result in my own activism. I am forever grateful to have learned from what you offered the world.” — the author and social justice activist, commenting on Instagram.

Harvey Fierstein

“An unstoppable visionary who demanded an equal role for females in a male dominated world and worked tirelessly, for decades, to bring that change about. The greatest irony was how many women she had to battle as they cowered behind their male owners. But battle she did. Equal rights! Freedom to choose! Access to political power! Equal pay for equal effort. I was thrilled beyond words when she came to help us create the play BELLA BELLA about her cohort Bella Abzug. She was generous with her time, her intellect, her knowledge of history and her personal warmth. Glorious Gloria! We owe you more than our thanks. You gifted us dignity and showed us the path to equality. I only hope that one day we bring your vision to life. Brava, Diva!” — the actor and playwright, on social media.

Jill Filipovic

“I have done what I wanted to do with my life. That would not have been possible without Steinem and the scores of other feminists who it is no exaggeration to say radically reshaped America and the world.” — the author and feminist, in her Substack newsletter.

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