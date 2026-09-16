Bingo and Tickle Me Elmo nominated for Toy Hall of Fame. Will Care Bears also make it this year?

NEW YORK — Tickle Me Elmo dolls, the game of chance Bingo and the humble playground slide are among the finalists to get into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year, a lineup that also includes cuddly Care Bears, the dice game Yahtzee, the ancient game Mahjong and the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

The Hall announced its 12 finalists for the Class of 2026 on Wednesday and opened voting to the public and a panel of judges who will choose which will be honored in November. The public can weigh in between Sept. 16-23.

Joining the nominees are the handheld electronic game Bop It!, Monster High dolls, the portable, miniature worlds of Polly Pocket, and the board games Mouse Trap and Sorry!

“It’s debating season, and this year’s finalists give everyone plenty to talk about — from classic games to plush icons and other toys that have shaped generations of play. The debate is part of the fun because every toy sparks different memories and makes its own case for why it matters,” Michelle Parnett-Dwyer, senior curator at the museum, said in a statement.

While anyone can nominate a toy, the ones that make it into the Hall must be considered icons, have engaged multiple generations, fostered creativity, or profoundly changed play or toy design.

The three winners will join the 90 toys enshrined in the National Toy Hall of Fame, a list that includes Cabbage Patch Kids, Dungeons & Dragons, Hot Wheels, Frisbee, G.I. Joe and Mr. Potato Head.

Some of the entries this year have been knocking on the Hall door for years, including Tickle Me Elmo, the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Mahjong.

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