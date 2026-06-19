NEW YORK — Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her third child.

On Friday, the Oscar-winning actor posted an Instagram video in which she grins as she reveals a baby bump and hurries off camera. The 43-year-old Hathaway captioned the video “Baby, I'm yours” and for the soundtrack used the Barbara Lewis hit of the same name.

When asked for confirmation, a Hathaway spokesman responded, “I think the video is pretty obvious.”

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman are already the parents of Jonathan Shulman and Jack Shulman. Friday's news arrives at an especially busy time for the actor, whose films this year include “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “Mother Mary” and “The Odyssey.”

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